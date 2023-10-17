"King!!!": Fans enraptured as BTS Jungkook maintains his position at the Top 3 of Billboard Global Excl. US & Top 10 in Global 200

Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame achieved yet another feat on October 17, 2023, on the Billboard charts, maintaining his ranking in the Top 3 of the Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.). The idol also managed to retain his position at the Top 10 in the Billboard Global 200 chart as well. This news not only delighted his fans, but, as many ARMYs noted, it also served as a testament to Jungkook's musical prowess and global influence as an artist.

One BTS ARMY and fellow X user, @HadeLeticia, commented on the post of @Pk_bts_land, and hailed the SEVEN singer as a "King."

Expand Tweet

The golden maknae's song 3D also secured the 12th spot in Streaming Song and 34th in Pop Airplay, and it topped the charts for Digital Song Sales, Global 200, and Global (excluding the U.S.). Meanwhile, SEVEN has continued to grow in popularity, coming in at number two on the Global (excluding the U.S.) chart and number three on the Global 200.

Furthermore, Billboard placed BTS Jungkook's second solo single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, at the fifth spot on its primary song chart, the Hot 100, in its most recent list on October 14, 2023. SEVEN, featuring Latto, which is Jungkook's first solo English song, remained at No. 57 on the Hot 100 for a record-tying 12th week.

"CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK": Fans shower praises on Jungkook for reigning in the top spots on Billboard for months

The BTS singer's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) debuted at the top of the Billboard Global 200 Singles chart, as well as the Billboard Global Excluding United States charts on October 9, 2023. In the entire history of Billboard, this feat has only been achieved by the BTS singer, as he became the first K-pop soloist in history to achieve multiple number-one debuts on the two Billboard 200 charts.

Naturally, fans of the Still With You singer-songwriter from around the world took to social media and showered praises on the 26-year-old singer. While one fan, @iktenkpadet, congratulated the global megastar, another ARMY, @Patrici77279868, called Jungkook the "main pop boy." Other fans commented on the his latest achievement as well, cheering the BTS maknae for his new accomplishments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prior to this, SEVEN (feat. Latto) debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global Singles 200, and Billboard Global Excluding United States at the time of its release on July 14, 2023. The song even bagged the MTV Video Music Awards for Song of Summer on September 12, 2023

In addition, according to the official website of Billboard, on September 5, 2023, the BTS singer created history. He became the first Korean soloist whose debut solo single, SEVEN, featuring the American rapper Latto, remained at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) for a seventh consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old BTS singer is set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, which has eleven tracks, including the previously released tracks SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).