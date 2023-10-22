"BLOND JIMIN IS BACK": BTS fans go feral as the "Like Crazy" singer debuts a new hair color in the latest Instagram dance video

BTS' Park Jimin surprised his fans as he uploaded a dance reel on his official Instagram account on October 22, 2023. However, what astonished the fans was his new hair color that peeked from underneath his bucket hat.

Shocks of wave ran through the entire BTS fandom as fans stormed to social media, resulting in the hashtag "BLONDE JIMIN" trending worldwide in less than a few minutes with over 10K posts. A fellow X user and fan, @menacebantan, commented on a post, saying, "GIRLS WAKE UP BLOND JIMIN IS BACK."

In the latest Instagram video, the Alone singer-songwriter was seen grooving with his choreographer to upbeat music. The dance sequence brings to mind the Serendipity singer's performance from ON (from BTS Map of the Soul: 7 album), where the idol gave a high-octane performance with his members.

After BTS went on a temporary break from group activities due to their decision to serve in the South Korean military, Jimin is the third member to debut with a shade of blond hair color on Instagram.

"We are so back": Fans are delighted over Jimin's new hair color and speculate about his upcoming projects

The BTS idol has been occasionally uploading dance videos on his Instagram. The first of which was uploaded on September 23, 2023, when the BTS member shared a dance routine set to his own song, Face Off. In the post's description, he used the hashtag #ThisIsJimin, which made his fans curious.

Additionally, on October 18, 2023, GQ KOREA released the singer's new photos along with an interview where "This is Jimin" was highlighted, which made numerous fans speculate if these were hints towards his new projects.

This further throws light on Weverse LIVE on October 13, 2023, when the Like Crazy singer came online to celebrate his birthday with his fans, and Namjoon appeared to wish him. During the live, Namjoon hinted at how the Like Crazy singer-songwriter has been working hard on some new projects, which further piqued the curiosity of fans.

During the Weverse LIVE on October 13, Namjoon stated that the singer-songwriter of FACE was "preparing for something," which led a fellow member of the BTS ARMY, @glossvinyls, to tweet on X and bring up the possibility of a correlation between the star's new blond hair color and his upcoming solo releases.

However, others were too happy to see the Alone singer in a different hair color and expressed their happiness for the same.

Furthermore, on October 18, GQ KOREA released an interview with the Like Crazy singer-songwriter. Looking as charming as ever in an all-Dior ensemble, the BTS idol expressed his determination to explore various music genres and emotions as an individual to enhance his journey as a soloist.

The main dancer and vocalist of BTS acknowledges that as he approaches adulthood and takes responsibility for himself, he has to cope with continuously evolving personal ideas. The 28-year-old singer and songwriter behind FACE also admitted that he doesn't "fully understand" concepts like relationships and love, but he still wants to keep going through a spectrum of emotions.

Additionally, on October 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST, Jimin's Production Dairy will be released on the Weverse app. It is a documentary film that chronicles the artistic journey of the singer while creating his solo album, FACE.