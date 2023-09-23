"His every movement is pure art": BTS' Jimin dazzles fans with his graceful dance moves in the latest Instagram post

Jimin of BTS displayed his smooth dance moves in a video he released via Instagram. In this video, his flawless dance moves were evident as he moved gracefully as a solo dancer to one of his own songs.

This video was put up on September 23, 2023, in which the BTS star posted a choreography sequence to his own song Face Off. He captioned the post with the hashtag #ThisIsJimin. As the entire fandom is aware of the artist's professional contemporary dancing skills, this was another instance where the artist showcased his exceptional dancing abilities with utmost finesse.

One of the fans on X (formerly Twitter), called out this video, labeling the BTS star's every movement as "pure art."

Jimin sets the internet ablaze with his contemporary dance moves

Jimin, a member of the sensational group BTS, has been rewriting records with his debut solo album FACE. Each passing day brings fresh news of him shattering another record with his remarkable solo work. While standout tracks like Like Crazy and Set Me Free pt.2 have already stolen the spotlight, there's another hidden gem that deserves its time in the limelight, Face Off.

The BTS member reintroduced Face Off to fans by sharing a mesmerizing dance video. His unique style immediately drew attention, featuring indigo cargo pants with one leg stylishly rolled up to the knee and the other cascading down. He donned a loose white, full-sleeved T-shirt adorned with a big blue print on the front side for his upper body.

The video's opening scene begins with the Like Crazy singer emerging from darkness into a dimly lit room, setting the mood for his performance. From the start, it is evident that his body movements are executed with precision, showcasing his exceptional talent in contemporary dance.

Jimin's performance in this video harks back to his unforgettable display in BTS' song Black Swan, a testament to his graceful and free-flowing style. Fans eagerly awaited for his return to this dance form, and the star delivered.

Unsurprisingly, the Promise singer's dance video ignited a wave of creative responses from fans across the globe. ARMY, known for their passionate devotion, showered social media with their love and admiration for the artist and his art:

This performance highlighted Jimin's extraordinary dancing skills and also renewed appreciation for Face Off, a track that initially went somewhat unnoticed. His ability to convey emotions through dance and interpret music left fans in awe.

In an ongoing journey of breaking records and pushing the boundaries of his art, he continues to captivate fans with his dedication and regular performances. He remains an influential artist and a beloved figure in the music and dance world.

The 27-year-old often does dance challenges with other artists, but we seldom see him performing alone and in his element. With his solo documentary approaching in October, fans are delighted to have all the Jimin content.