"They’re happy memories that stay with me": BTS’ Jimin shares the reasons why “Young Forever” is truly special to him in the latest GQ Korea interview

On October 18, 2023, BTS' Park Jimin took the internet by storm as GQ KOREA dropped his latest interview. The global icon and musician who is the face of the House of Dior and Tiffany & Co. bared his soul as he discussed his art, music, and more with GQ.

During the interview, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter responded to GQ KOREA's question about why Young Forever is a special song for him. He said he can still vividly remember the view from the stage when the ARMY sang the song for them during one of their shows at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

"I remember the scenes I saw from the stage. They were incredibly warm moments. They’re happy memories that stay with me," Jimin said.

During the 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour at Wembley Stadium, the whole stadium sang the lyrics of Young Forever as a surprise for the seven boys. Over 90,000 fans from around the world filled the stadium with the Korean chorus of the song, which even moved the septet to tears as they stood on stage and looked in awe at their fans.

"I want to continue to experience a wide spectrum of emotions": Jimin discusses feelings of love and emotion

The singer and songwriter behind the successful album FACE was featured on the cover of GQ KOREA on October 10, 2023. He was seen flaunting various eloquent ensembles from Dior's Spring 2024 Men's Collection. However, the highlight of the cover was his interview, where the singer didn't shy away from speaking his heart.

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter talked about his favorite song, his team, and his desire to perform on stage in 2025. He also addressed feeling various emotions as an individual.

The BTS singer and lead dancer admitted that he is facing constantly shifting personal beliefs as he pursues adulthood and assumes responsibility for himself. In addition, Jimin acknowledged that even though he doesn't "fully understand" words like relationships and love, he wants to continue experiencing a wide range of emotions.

"I’m in the process of maturing and becoming an adult. Perhaps because of that, my thoughts change every day. At times, words like relationships, loyalty, and love, feel empty, but there are also moments when they resonate with a deep warmth, even if I don’t fully understand them. I want to continue to experience a wide spectrum of emotions," he said.

"Strong yet vulnerable": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jimin on the latest pictures and interview of GQ KOREA

After his interview, his fans shared their opinions and posted them on X (formerly Twitter). While some of his fans like @DearMoon246 hailed him as someone who is both "strong yet vulnerable," others like @DaSha24071991 couldn't fathom the ethereal charm of the singer and called him "breathtakingly handsome."

GQ KOREA also released a video of the star on October 16, 2023, on their YouTube channel. The video is titled Can't Take My Eyes Off You, BTS JIMIN GQ KOREA NOVEMBER ISSUE.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol is set to release his solo documentary movie Jimin's Production Diary on Weverse on October 23, 2023. The idol will also announce his enlistment date by the end of 2023.