“YOU ARE THE MOMENT”: Fans enchanted by BTS Jimin's new look in GQ Korea’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ YouTube video

BTS singer Park Jimin sent his fans into a frenzy after GQ KOREA released a video of the star on October 16, 2023. The video was titled Can't Take My Eyes Off You, BTS JIMIN GQ KOREA NOVEMBER ISSUE and was released on GQ KOREA's official YouTube channel along with a video description that read:

"These are the images of Jimin that GQ wanted to capture. From fingertips to toes, only A-cuts were captured in this short video. Take a closer look at Jimin’s side through the video now."

The singer-songwriter captivated his entire fandom with his mesmerizing soft visuals which the BTS idol has always been known for. ARMYs (the name of the BTS fandom) took to GQ KOREA's official post on X, formerly Twitter to express their thoughts about the singer. While some praised him for his looks, others said that he was "the moment" as they gushed about him.

In the video of Can't Take My Eyes Off You, the BTS singer is seen flaunting several accessory pieces from the House of Dior. These include the Dior flaming brooch, the Dior crystal-studded brooch, the Dior signet ring, the Dior band ring, the Dior double-band crystal ring, and the Dior star enamel ring, among others.

All of the accessories from the luxury fashion brand, the House of Dior, are from its Spring 2024 collection and are yet to be released.

Fans are enchanted by Jimin, the Dior and Tiffany global ambassador for his GQ KOREA cover

The statement made by the Artistic Director of Dior Men's Collection, Kim Jones, was something fans took note of in the snippet they saw of GQ KOREA's November 2023 issue. Jones recalled meeting the BTS idol years ago and acknowledged him for his unique sense of fashion and character.

Jones added that it was this very reason he wanted Jimin as the face of the campaign. He noted that he has seen Jimin's rise over the years and wanted the singer owing to his "amazing style and character."

The singer has been also acknowledged for his fashion by the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023. This, to fans, is a testament to the BTS idol's dominance and influence on the world of fashion.

As mentioned earlier, as soon as fans saw the video, they flooded X with praises as they complimented the singer. Fans couldn't peel their eyes off the Like Crazy singer in the GQ KOREA video and hailed him as "the most beautiful man" and "ethereal beauty".

GQ KOREA published an editorial and excerpts from their interview with the Like Crazy singer for the November edition on October 10, 2023. Fans were ecstatic to witness the singer's most recent appearance in Dior because he was recently named their global ambassador.

The singer was also unveiled as the cover star for ELLE's 31st-anniversary issue on the same day as GQ KOREA. Three pictorials produced in conjunction with Tiffany & Co. were published in the issue.

The FACE singer will release the lyric video and poster (diary version) on October 18, 2023, at 12 am KST followed by a lyric interview at 6 pm KST on the same day.

Jimin's Production Dairy, a documentary film about the making of his debut solo album, FACE, will be released on October 23, 2023, at 6 pm KST. The documentary film will be available on the Weverse app.