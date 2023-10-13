"Dior EMBRACES Jimin for Spring 2024 Campaign": Fans euphoric as the BTS idol trends on X with over a million retweets

BTS' Jimin has been featured on the cover of ELLE Korea's 31st-anniversary edition on October 10, 2023, breaking the internet with his most recent photoshoot for the publication. After ruling on Billboard with his debut solo album, FACE, the BTS member now appears to be all set to reign in the fashion industry as well.

On October 10, 2023, Dior announced BTS Jimin to be the face of their Spring 2024 campaign and dropped the latest images of the singer. Hence, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's hashtag soon began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Screenshot taken from X's trending search list.

Furthermore, on October 10, 2023, GQ Korea published an editorial featuring images and excerpts from an interview they had with Jimin for the November 2023 edition. Fans were overjoyed to witness the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's most recent appearance in Dior as the premium fashion house had named him as its worldwide ambassador.

Nevertheless, the photographs of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter didn’t only just make the fans go feral but also made their way to esteemed magazine houses including ELLE Hong Kong, ELLE Singapore, Harper's Bazaar, Esquire Hong Kong, WWD, and more featured Jimin's campaign pictures on their pages and websites. Additionally, a fan, @Millenial_Jimin, tweeted about the star's new feat.

Expand Tweet

"He is beautiful": Fans were amazed after seeing the campaign announcement's collection of photographs leading to Jimin's hashtag trending

However, fans weren't pleased with @HYPEBEAST's usage of the term "enlist" while tweeting the news on their official profile and the profile got quite a backlash for its poor choice of words. While, a fan, @Millenial_Jimin, retweeted about it and suggested the term "embrace" in place of the word "enlist", others such as @loverofjiminrry commented quite sternly and stated:

"PLEASE DON'T USE THAT WORD."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, with his most recent announcement for the DIOR campaign, the Like Crazy singer set social media ablaze. His identity as the "Face of the DIOR" Men Spring 2024 campaign, whose premiere is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 17, 2023, shocked and enthralled the fanbase.

The BTS singer, who already serves as an ambassador for the company, now has two endorsements under his belt, strengthening his relationship with DIOR even more.

Upon knowing that the Like Crazy singer-songwriter was trending on social media and the arrival of new content starring him excited fans. The idol's fresh appearance for the GQ Korea issue has people raving nonstop. They used social media to voice their opinions, applauding the idol for his aesthetics, dress choices, and more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter's inherent attractiveness and his first time serving as the brand's face made this a crucial turning point. Furthermore, GQ KOREA posted its schedule featuring the FACE album star.

On October 15, the pre-release of the pictorial is scheduled on the Instagram web, followed by the visual film release on October 16 on their Instagram and YouTube official accounts. Moreover, on October 18, the pictorial and GQ interview with the Like Crazy singer will be released on the Instagram web.

Further, on October 21, the official GQ KOREA Fashion Film will air on GQ's official Instagram profile and YouTube channel followed by the release of a special film on October 23, 2023, which will again be released on their official Instagram profile and YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

In an incredible change of events, DIOR for the first time in 2023 achieved the coveted #1 spot in Luxe Digital's yearly rating. Their partnerships with visual icons are responsible in part for this groundbreaking accomplishment. The BTS singer's position as the most powerful DIOR ambassador has been crucial in bolstering the brand's name and success in the constantly changing world of high-end fashion.

Meanwhile, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's upcoming documentary film Jimin's Production Diary is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2023.