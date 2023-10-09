"Timeless, class, pop icon beauty": BTS’ Jimin bedazzles fans with a new DIOR campaign

BTS’ Park Jimin set Twitter on fire with his latest DIOR campaign announcement. The revelation of his role as the "Face of the DIOR" Men Spring 2024 campaign, set to launch next Tuesday, sent shockwaves of excitement through the fandom. The BTS star, who already holds an ambassadorship with the brand, now adds another feather to his cap, further solidifying his connection with DIOR.

The campaign announcement came accompanied by a series of photos that left fans in awe. Many of these shots were taken outdoors, allowing his natural beauty to shine even brighter. This marked a significant milestone as it's his debut as the brand's face. DIOR made this announcement via its social media channels, and ARMYs wasted no time in showering these photos with adoration.

The FACE singer becomes the new "Face of the campaign" for DIOR (image via Twitter/PurpleLife_BTS)

What's worth noting is that not only DIOR, but several other prominent international fashion brands and publications also joined the celebration. Jimin's campaign photos graced the pages and websites of illustrious titles like ELLE Hong Kong, WWD, ELLE Singapore, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire Hong Kong, L’OFFICIEL HOMMES MALAYSIA, L’Officiel Thailand, Men’s uno HK, and wtc.

It's a testament to his global appeal and the immense impact he has on the fashion world.

"Like the best painting in the world," BTS' Jimin's fans comment on him being appointed as the "Face of DIOR" Men's Campaign

Jimin, the global brand ambassador for DIOR since January 16, 2023, has been consistently in the spotlight. He has been a prominent figure at various DIOR events and shows, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. However, on October 9, 2023, DIOR made a significant announcement. They unveiled a fresh campaign featuring the Promise singer, marking his first time as the "face of the brand's" campaign.

This milestone represents a remarkable achievement for the BTS member and underscores his growing influence in the fashion industry. As the campaign's focal point, he drew substantial viewership and set new records for DIOR.

The collaboration between Jimin and DIOR has been a mutually beneficial partnership. His unique blend of charisma and style aligns with DIOR's aesthetics, enhancing the brand's global appeal. The idol's ability to effortlessly embody DIOR's vision has cemented his position as a global fashion icon.

The campaign not only showcases Jimin's impeccable fashion sense but also highlights DIOR's commitment to diversity and innovation in the fashion world. His presence resonates with fans and fashion enthusiasts, bridging the gap between K-pop and high fashion.

Kim Jones, the esteemed art director of DIOR, shed light on the rationale behind selecting Jimin as the face of the upcoming campaign. Speaking admirably about him and his remarkable personality, he expressed,

"I've witnessed the incredible ascent of Jimin. His distinctive style and captivating character are precisely why I envisioned him as the perfect choice for this campaign."

(Image via Twitter/tloulover_1)

(Image via Twitter/noah927142)

(Image via Twitter/ChimChi75098759)

(Image via Twitter/dearmyjimin_)

(Image via Twitter/mel83968)

(Image via Twitter/jdb__luv, original post/taeisthv))

(Image via Twitter/3213prkjmn_, original post/ SKPopCulture)

In an exciting turn of events, DIOR claimed the coveted top position in Luxe Digital's annual ranking for the first time in 2023. This ground-breaking achievement can be attributed, in part, to their collaborations with visual icons. Notably, the star's role as the most influential DIOR ambassador has played a pivotal role in stiffening the brand's reputation and success in the ever-evolving world of luxury fashion.