"It's literally 7 or nothing": Fans react as all members of BTS submit their solo projects for Grammy consideration

All seven members of BTS recently submitted their solo projects to be considered for a Grammy. On October 7, Billboard's Grammy Issue released a report revealing the news, which sent fans into a frenzy. However, it is important to note that the projects have been sent for Grammy consideration, and the artists will earn a Grammy nomination only if the same is accepted.

Notably, all seven members of BTS have released their solo projects. The same began with J-hope, who released his solo debut album Jack in the Box in July 2022. This was followed by Jin's single album The Astronaut in October 2022, which was a farewell gift for ARMYs before he enlisted in the military.

After this, RM's debut solo album Indigo released in December 2022, which was followed by Jimin's release FACE in March 2023.

SUGA then launched D-DAY in April 2023 and embarked upon his solo tour soon after. After about two months, Jungkook released his hit single SEVEN in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee. This was followed by V's debut solo album Layover in September.

ARMYs were pleased with BIG HIT MUSIC for submitting BTS' solo work for Grammy consideration and took to social media to celebrate and react to the news.

Expand Tweet

"Sending magical vibes" - BTS fans hope the idols receive Grammy nominations

Expand Tweet

Since last year, BTS members have been solely focused on their personal endeavors and have been releasing their solo music.

Leader RM's comforting first album Indigo has been submitted for Grammy consideration. BTS' oldest member Jin has submitted his soothing track The Astronaut, which was released in collaboration with Coldplay. SUGA's D-DAY, which is the concluding album in the AGUST-D trilogy, and J-hope's farewell track On The Street with ace American rapper J. Cole have been submitted for Grammy consideration as well.

Jimin's debut solo album FACE, V's soulful solo album Layover, and Jungkook's scintillating track SEVEN have been submitted as well.

ARMYs were elated to know that all seven members had submitted their solo projects for Grammy consideration and took the comments section of @Pk_bts_land's tweet to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans should note that Grammy consideration is the first step of the process. Submissions that meet the criteria are then sent to members of the Recording Academy for voting

Unlike other popular American awards like the Billboard Music Awards or MTV Music Awards, Grammy nominations are decided by votes from the Recording Academy. Additionally, only one entry can be made at any given point in time and the same can only be done by registered media companies and Academy members, who cannot cast a vote, ensuring the voting process is clean and authentic.

BTS at the Grammys over the years

Expand Tweet

In 2019, BTS became the first K-pop group to be officially invited to the Grammy Awards by The Recording Academy as presenters. The Proof singers presented the award for Best R&B Album to singer-songwriter H.E.R.

In 2020, BTS became the first Korean idols to perform at the Grammy Awards alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and others. The following year, their hit English single Dynamite was nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They also performed the track in a stunning virtual stage performance.

In 2022, the group was nominated again in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the hit summer single Butter and they also showcased their first solo live performance at the Grammys. Notably, In 2022, Bangtan scored multiple nominations, a first for any K-pop artist.

In 2023, the Yet to Come singers skipped the Grammy Awards for the first time in several years. ARMYs are now hoping all seven members earn a nomination for the 2024 event.

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 10 and the award ceremony will be held on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.