Kim Taehyung of BTS, who goes by his stage name V, made headlines on October 6, 2023, as he became the first Korean solo artist to win a total of 10 Melon Popularity Awards. It is crucial to note that the singer released his debut solo album, LAYOVER, on September 8, 2023, after spending more than a decade honing his skills and marking international territory as part of BTS.

Expand Tweet

The Singularity singer and songwriter earned four Melon Weekly Popularity Awards consecutively for his OST Christmas Tree for the popular K-drama Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. Further, the BTS member won three Melon Weekly Popularity Awards each for Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, which are from his well-acclaimed debut solo album.

"So proud of you": Fans are ecstatic over Taehyung's consecutive Melon Awards win

Not unknown to many, the 28-year-old BTS member made his solo debut as the seventh and last member of the group with the release of his first album, LAYOVER, which has five distinct tracks, namely Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, and For Us, as well as a bonus track, Slow Dancing (piano version).

A few weeks after the album's release, the singer concluded the promotion of LAYOVER on Melon by sending a heartfelt letter to his fans on September 22, 2023. Albeit dismayed, the fans put on a brave face as they bid adieu to the two-month-long promotion schedule of the debut album, through which Taehyung had given them various memorable performances.

Nonetheless, fans expressed their joy as they tweeted about his victory and celebrated this milestone on the social media app.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, in order to promote the release of LAYOVER, BTS's V made an appearance on Melon Station's HYBE exclusive show on September 9, 2023. The singer-songwriter of Slow Dancing got candid during Hybe Labels episode 1 and spoke about his members, family, and fans, who are the three lucky charms in his life and are extremely crucial to his identity.

Those who are interested can access V's Melon Spotlight interview on the official platform. The first segment of the first episode of the HYBE-only show aired on September 8, 2023.

In the meantime, HYBE has officially announced that members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023. The seven members plan on resuming their group activities by the end of 2025, after each one of them has returned from their mandatory military service.