“This is just another level of insanity”: Antis mass-post KBS to cancel BTS Jung Kook’s performance, ARMYs vehemently criticize

Posts about a few Korean people mass-posting on KBS's website asking them to cancel BTS Jung Kook's performance of 3D went viral on X, on October 5, 2023. According to X user @Jungkook_SNS, the “K-akgaes” also shared a petition that received nearly 1,000 signatures.

It is worth noting that the term “akgae” denotes a fan who only likes one member of the group and dislikes others. Although they might not be present in big numbers, they often cast a shadow on the reputation of the members they favor.

However, it is also important to note that ruffling up feathers and creating internal fanwars is quite common in the K-pop fan community.

The petition was about them not wanting the Seven singer to perform his latest song, 3D, on KBS' music show, Music Bank. Both Korean and international fans soon rose to defend the artist and criticize the people who posted against BTS’ Jung Kook. Some fans also called them “antis” and fans took to social media to call them out while calling it "another level of insanity."

Expand Tweet

ARMY’s discover “antis” demands to KBS about canceling BTS Jung Kook’s 3D performance

BTS’ Jung Kook treated fans to a solo comeback by pre-releasing 3D, a track featuring Jack Harlow, on September 29, 2023. The singer later released four remixes, A…G Cook, Clean, Sped Up, and Slowed Down. He also released an Alternate version of the song which excludes all of Jack Harlow’s rap, which many believed had suggestive lyrics.

BTS fans found out on October 6, 2023, that the MelOn chart had classified all versions and remixes, except the Alternate Version, of 3D into a 19+ category. This meant that users under 19 years of age would not be able to listen to or stream the song. MelOn is one of the biggest music charts in South Korea.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans also discovered some posts that were put up on KBS’ website asking them to cancel Jung Kook’s 3D performance. KBS is a broadcasting network that hosts one of the most popular music shows called Music Bank. The 26-year-old is scheduled to perform at the show as part of his comeback promotions for his solo album GOLDEN.

One of the tweets that garnered attention was by X user @Jungkook_SNS, who enjoys a staggering 94.8k following. ARMYs quoted the post and heavily criticized the group of people who did not want BTS’ Jung Kook to perform the song.

Many fans also mentioned that the demand seemed unnecessary as the idol was scheduled to perform the Alternate version at the music show. They noted that both the songs had earlier passed the broadcasting requirements laid down by KBS.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jung Kook was nominated in three categories at the MTV EMAs 2023. The categories were Best Song (for Seven featuring Latto), Biggest Fans, and Best K-pop.

The 26-year-old also treated fans to the news of his official solo album, GOLDEN, which will be released on November 3, 2023, at 1 pm KST. It will consist of 11 songs including the pre-released tracks Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow).