On November 21, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, surpassed 50 million streams on all tracks of his solo album Layover on Spotify. Fans took over social media to express their happiness. It took only 72 days for the Slow Dancing singer to become the fastest male K-pop artist to achieve this feat.

From the widely popular pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Day to the titular tune Slow Dancing and side tracks For Us, Blue, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.), all the songs from Layover have accumulated over 50 million listens on Spotify in only two months after their official release.

Praising the K-pop idol on his album Layover's success, fans on the internet said,

"Taehyung Supremacy!!"

Expand Tweet

“Congratulations Taehyung!!”: Fans congratulate BTS’ V as all the songs on Layover surpass 50 million streams

Expand Tweet

V, aka Kim Taehyung, has a special place in the hearts of millions of fans all across the globe as they all celebrate this moment, which has taken a delightful turn in the singer's solo career. BTS' V's Layover has received immense love since it was made available on major music streaming platforms on September 8.

Fans can not contain their excitement seeing it become the fastest album by a K-pop artist to mark this milestone. The album perfectly exhibited the genre V wished to show his fans as the pre-releases and the title track received over 150 million streams on the platform; the B-side track Blue marked the last song to cross 50 million listens.

The Love Me Again singer surpassed BTS as the fastest K-pop male act to receive 50 million listens on Spotify. The septet's hit album BE, officially released in 2020, had previously held this title. Taehyung's fellow BTS member and friend Jimin passed the baton to V as this achievement unfolded. The Like Crazy singer was the fastest K-pop solo idol to achieve this on his solo album FACE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V's recent activities

The Rainy Days singer is all set to make his comeback appearance on the popular Korean variety show Running Man. On November 20, BTS member V's appearance was confirmed by a media outlet in South Korea. The singer will be joined by the Memorist actor Yoo Seung-ho.

The Winter Bear singer recently regained his health after the flu. This has led many fans to send his praises, and many have also requested the singer to take care of his health.

Previously, Kim Taehyung appeared on the SBS show to promote his solo album Layover. Yoo Seung-ho was also seen as a guest on the show; however, this time, the two stars will have some exciting moments together for the first time.