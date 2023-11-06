“The power you hold”: Fans enthralled as BTS Taehyung becomes the first K-Pop soloist to sell over 2.2 million album copies on Gaon Chart

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung became the first K-Pop solo artist to sell over 2.2 million album copies on Gaon Chart. Presently, LAYOVER has 2,235,651 sales on the Gaon Albums Chart as of November 6, 2023. It is important to acknowledge that this is the first time in the South Korean music chart's history, that an album by a soloist has sold 2.2 million copies.

Taehyung made a historic feat in the history of the K-Pop industry and the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart). Fans lavish praised the Love Me Again singer-songwriter and wrote, "Congratulations Taehyung, the power you hold."

In addition, LAYOVER became the first solo album to sell more than 2 million copies in the last 23 years, since Korean Jo Sung-mo's Let Me Love in 2000. Jo Sung-mo is a South Korean ballad singer who debuted in 1998 and was till now the only artist to have sold over 2 million copies on the Gaon chart (now called Circle Chart).

"Congratulations king organic": Fans lavish praise on Taehyung over setting a record as the first K-pop soloist

The first-ever solo album by BTS Taehyung, LAYOVER, who goes by his stage name V, further broke the record for the most first-week sales by a solo artist on the Hanteo Chart with 2,101,974 sales in the first week of the album release. The solo album of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was released worldwide on September 8, 2023.

By being the first Korean soloist to concurrently sell over 2 million copies on the Hanteo and Circle (Gaon) charts in just two weeks of the album release, Taehyung created history with this accomplishment. Taehyung has additionally established milestones by being the first solo artist to concurrently lead the Hanteo country charts in the US, Japan, and China, according to Hanteo's real-time country music chart aggregator.

As previously mentioned, fans were on cloud nine as the news broke on November 6, 2023, and they rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the singer and songwriter who created a masterpiece such as LAYOVER which includes five melodious tracks Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the album's title track Slow Dancing.

For the unversed, ranking the top 100 albums, extended plays, and single albums in the nation is the Gaon Album Chart, a record chart created in South Korea. The chart takes into account physical sales, which include the number of merchants that carried the record, and whether the business placed repeat orders and individual online purchases.

Except for pirated copies and resales, nearly all sales are included in the Gaon Album Chart calculations. Established in 2010, the Gaon Chart is frequently juxtaposed with the US Billboard charts and the Japanese Oricon charts. The Gaon Chart was renamed as the Circle Chart in 2022.

On top of that, the BTS idol's most recent album, LAYOVER, debuted at number one on iTunes in more than 75 countries on September 8, 2023, on the first day of its release. Notably, within five hours after making his formal solo album debut, the singer-songwriter stunned the world by debuting at No.1 on iTunes in several countries.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V will announce his enlistment date by the end of 2023 along with his members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook.