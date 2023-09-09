"I should've just named the album Slayover": BTS' Taehyung chats with ARMY about his new release LAYOVER during Stationhead listening party

BTS' Kim Taehyung recently interacted with ARMY and spoke about his new album LAYOVER during its listening party on September 9, 2023. The Love Me Again singer joked about naming his new solo album "Slayover," making fans laugh and go gaga over him.

"Ah I should've just named the album Slayover," he said.

The idol spoke to fans via BTS' Stationhead channel. The platform lets individuals from all across the world connect, listen to music live, and stream. A stream is generated for each listener when they join in.

The BTS member, who goes by his stage name, V, released his official debut solo album, LAYOVER, on September 8, 2023, with the launch of the music video of its official title track, Slow Dancing.

During the Stationhead listening party, Taehyung played all the tracks from the album, including Slow Dancing, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, and For Us. The album is all about the Korean soloist's journey to finding himself and choosing to slow down in the process to enjoy the present instead of rushing to reach the destination.

"Welcome to LAYOVER listening party on Stationhead": Taehyung greets the enthusiastic BTS ARMY during his listening party

On September 9, the BTS member held a listening party for his debut solo album, LAYOVER, on BTS' official Stationhead channel at 7 pm KST. During the session, the For Us singer-songwriter greeted his fans in a cheerful manner as he said:

"Welcome to layover listening party on stationhead, how are you doing? The comments are going up really fast. I am really excited to meet you all. Listen to the music."

During the session, the BTS member also asked his fans about their day and how their lives have been so far. Cracking a few jokes, making the BTS ARMYs gush over him, he said:

"Say my name. ARMY, say my name. Hmm hmm..hmm... yes, I am Tae, I am Taehyung, I am V, I am Taetae, I am Tae. I am Ten?"

BTS ARMYs took to Twitter to cheer for the Winter Bear singer and spoke about some of the best moments from the listening party.

After spending time with his fans, the BTS member informed them that he had to leave as he had to record his Slow Dancing performance for Inkigayo. The same will be streamed on September 9, 2023.

LAYOVER is a concoction of slow R&B, Jazz, Vintage, and Indie music. Within just five hours of the album's release, the Rainy Days singer-songwriter sold over 1.5 million copies of LAYOVER on Hanteo, joining his bandmates Jimin and Suga. Taehyung became the third Korean soloist to achieve this feat.