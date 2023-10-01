“Yeontan pawed the way”: Netizens swoon over BTS' Taehyung’s dog Yeontan as his stage debut fan cam garnered 1 million views

Yeontan, BTS Taehyung's pet dog, recently stole the show during V's solo performance of Slow Dancing on Mnet on September 14, 2023. Yeontan's presence even had its own fan cam, which was praised by fans on the internet and has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube as of September 30, 2023.

The newest K-pop or "K-pup" rookie sensation has the internet's attention, as BTS ARMY gushed on the adorable pup.

To put in some context, Yeontan, Taehyung's pet dog, unexpectedly made his live broadcast debut during Mnet's M Countdown on September 14, 2023, stealing the show. Fans excitedly expected further performances from Yeontan because of his prominent part in V's debut solo album, LAYOVER, although it couldn't happen due to the pup's health conditions.

Nevertheless, Yeontan's delicate health situation made his single appearance on the Mnet stage on September 14 a pleasant and unexpected surprise. The amazed spectators observed as Kim Yeontan while appearing a little confused by the enormous crowd, instinctively guarded his owner like any devoted dog would.

"Too adorable": Fans react to Taehyung's pup Yeontan's stage debut in a hilarious yet cute manner

Furthermore, netizens swooned over Yeontan as he entered the stage while Taehyung, aka V, was performing Slow Dancing on September 14, trotting adorably like a baby towards V from backstage. This particular bit of the show was captured by a fan and uploaded on YouTube, amassing a whopping 1 million views.

Besides, Yeontan’s inclusion in V's solo debut album, LAYOVER, was undoubtedly unexpected. Fans couldn't help but adore the singer's love for his canine companion since the BTS ARMY is familiar with the Love Me Again singer-songwriter’s devotion towards his dog.

Notwithstanding, the BTS ARMY immediately flooded social media as they gushed on the star of the show, Kim Yeontan, and hilariously started tweeting as if he were a real celebrity. While some said that "he is the visual center" and "5th gen K-Pop baby, others wittily called him a "nepo baby" and "rookie star."

However, the fact that he used Yeontan's visage as the cover of his debut album spoke a lot about how much V loved Tannie—a moniker given to Yeontan by the BTS ARMY.

Additionally, the singer even featured Yeontan in the music video for Rainy Days. Despite the fact that it was Yeontan's doppelganger since the pup couldn't travel to Spain to make it due to his poor heart condition, V's devotion to him was still felt across the world.

In other developments, the solo debut album from BTS' V, LAYOVER, debuted at number one on iTunes in more than 75 countries on September 8, 2023, within five hours at the top of the iTunes charts in numerous nations.

Further, Kim Taehyung crossed a historic threshold by surpassing 400 million Spotify streams for LAYOVER, and the album became the first album by a Korean soloist to achieve this feat.

In addition, Taehyung sold more than 1 million copies of his debut solo album, LAYOVER, on Hanteo in the first five hours of its release on September 8. The album comprises the B-side tracks Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the album's title track, Slow Dancing.