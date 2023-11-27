"ARTIST OF NOVEMBER V": Fans rejoice as BTS’ Taehyung wins his 8th consecutive SMA Fan Choice of the Year award

Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, recently took over the internet with his remarkable win at the Seoul Music Award. The BTS member won the Fan Choice of the Year award, which takes place monthly.

ARMYs are celebrating this achievement as it is the artist's 8th consecutive win, based solely on the votes cast by fans. The Winter Bear singer will now be honored with eight total trophies for this milestone.

Fans trended, “ARTIST OF NOVEMBER V”, on social media in order to celebrate this memorable event.

“Taehyung you deserve all the victories and success in this world”: Netizens pour their love for BTS’ V

For this award, fans use apps like Idol Champ, Fancast, and PODOAL to cast their precious votes for the artist they wish to see on top. The Slowing Dancing singer achieved top spot on all three voting applications this month, and fans flocked to social media to heap praise on him:

Kim Taehyung made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8, 2023, which has been receiving love from listeners all over the world. However, the Love Me Again singer's dominance was evident even before that as he had been winning the Fan Choice of the Year award since April.

Following the philanthropic path laid by BTS, ARMYs have made headlines for their generous donation multiple times. On November 10, fans donated an amount of 500,000 Korean Won to Korea Animal Rights Advocate.

BTS’ V's recent activities

On November 27, the Rainy Days singer was spotted at the Incheon International Airport departing for an overseas schedule in London. Kim Taehyung was seen playing around the premises and greeting fans.

Many fans speculate that the BTS member will be releasing another song, as he recently shared an update on social media, where he was seen singing in a recording studio. However, this is yet to be confirmed by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

Previously it was confirmed that V, alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. On November 26, the Winter Bear singer shared a photo on Instagram, allegedly getting his hair chopped prior to his enlistment.

Fans were thrilled to see his new look but some were sad as this indicated that he would leave for his military services soon.

Kim Taehyung will also be appearing on the infamous Korean variety show Running Man along with I'm Not a Robot actor Yoo Seung-ho. The episode featuring the two stars is slated to air on December 3.