"It's such a Taehyung thing to do": Fans euphoric as Umi shares a video of BTS' V crooning 'Wherever U R' on TikTok

On Tuesday, December 26, UMI uploaded a TikTok edit of herself singing with Kim Taehyung, aka V, using the background music of their upcoming single Wherever U R. The short clip of the slow pop track with a touch of jazz has already rattled the BTS fandom. On top of that, BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) announced that it will release the single on December 30, 2023, KST, which coincides with Taehyung's birthday.

The sincere voice of V, combined with the smooth melodies of American R&B singer UMI, creates a loving symphony in this unusual and delightful duet. BIGHIT MUSIC and UMI announced the news on their respective social media channels.

Fans are beyond excited about the partnership between the two musicians, which led to the hashtags "V is Coming" and "V X UMI IS COMING" becoming prevalent on all social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

"The tears are already flowing": Fans express their profound admiration for Taehyung for releasing such a heartfelt song on his birthday

The song promises lovely romantic music with lyrics that resonate about Sundays, old photos, times in the basement, and the need for more interactions despite time passing swiftly. As a sign of the BTS members' dedication to providing their fans with entertainment as they serve their necessary military duty, fans have been gathering clues and hints Taehyung offers regarding the upcoming song.

UMI's views on Wherever U R was posted on X by @taeguide. The American songstress explained that the track deals with long-distance love between two people and the constant urge to see them. She added that this relates to the current situation of Taehyung and his fans, who cannot see each other due to his military enlistment.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, snippets of a Spotify version of Wherever U R were posted on X by @taehyungtrend. The 33-second clip gives enough time for fans and online users to grasp the lyrics and the concept of the forthcoming song.

The BTS ARMY was overwhelmed by the latest news. Since the Love Me Again singer-songwriter enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, this would be his first birthday away from his family, friends, and beloved ARMY. The singer and songwriter of LAYOVER will turn 28 on December 30, 2023, the exact day Wherever U R is slated to be released.

Admirers are touched by the BTS idol's thoughtfulness in releasing the new song on his birthday so that it provides some solace and warmth to the ARMYs. Consequently, fans rushed to X to express their gratitude and love for Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another partnership is on the agenda for the group's second youngest member, who will shortly be working with soloist IU from South Korea. On December 5, 2023, the agencies of both the idols, BigHit Entertainment and EDAM Entertainment, said that the two were working together on a music video. Although V isn't anticipated to provide music to the soloist's forthcoming single, it has been made public that the celebrity will appear with her.

The music video was filmed ahead of schedule to facilitate Taehyung's enlistment in the military on December 11, 2023, even though the song's scheduled release has not been announced. Fans are even more excited about its release, considering the renowned Uhm Tae-hwa directed it.

Currently, every member of BTS is enlisted in the military. It is anticipated that in 2024, Jin and J-Hope will finish their mandatory military service and return.