"Villain Taehyung is coming": Fans go gaga as IU gives a major spoiler on her upcoming collaborative MV with BTS' V

The South Korean singer IU uploaded a vlog on her personal YouTube channel on Monday, December 25, 2023. The vlog showed the behind-the-scenes of her first-ever commercial for the WOORI Financial Group. In the video, she was filming herself sharing several stories and anecdotes as she got her hair and makeup done. In one of these, she spoke about filming a music video with BTS' V.

While the upcoming collaboration between the two artists was announced previously, fans were excited to get spoilers about the music video's aspects. During the vlog, IU shared that the music video looked great even without CG and is unlike any other music video of IU's songs. She also shared that the music video involved action-related aesthetics, which naturally piqued the curiosity of fans.

Upon hearing the spoiler, fans' expectations and excitement for the music video release were only fueled and they took to social media to express their excitement. While many said they were looking forward to the video, one fan went on to say that "Villain Taehyung" was coming.

Both BigHit Entertainment and EDAM Entertainment, BTS' V and IU's respective agencies confirmed on December 5, 2023, that the two were collaborating for a music video. While V isn't expected to participate musically in the soloist's upcoming song, it was revealed that the idol would be starring alongside her.

Though the release date of the same isn't specified, they shot the music video earlier to accommodate V's schedule as he was enlisting in the military on December 11, 2023. Additionally, given that it was shot by the legendary director Uhm Tae-hwa, fans are all the more thrilled about its release.

While a lot of information about the music video shooting hasn't landed on the internet, fans were thrilled to see IU reveal some details in her YouTube vlog. She shared many spoilers about her recent activities, most of which surrounded her upcoming album which is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. She also addressed the music video she recently filmed with BTS' V.

When one of her staff members asked if she had seen the edited product of the music video, she answered affirmatively. She then continued to talk about how excited she was about the same.

"When I was shooting the MV, it was so good, the tone and mood. Even without any CG, it was great. Something that you've never seen in IU's MVs." she added.

The staff member also asked if she tried to run away, most likely referring to one of the instances that unfolded during the music video shooting. To this, she replied by sharing a hilarious yet intriguing anecdote with BTS' V.

"Huh? Why are you bringing that up? Everyone can be like that. I didn't run away anyway. To be honest, I tried. But I got a flat tire. What's funnier is V got a flat tire first. So I was like, "Let's run away". But my car got a flat tire, too. I think they planted something like glass on the site so that we could not get away." The singer added.

While fans were unsure about what the anecdote exactly referred to, they were able to make more sense of it as they connected it to BTS V's photos on Instagram. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement about the MV and also about what they understood from the pictures. While some said that they knew the "MV is going to be insane," others said that they couldn't wait for the release of the MV.

Since both spoilers hint at a possible action-related music video, fans are excited for its release since it's an unexpected genre from both BTS' V and IU.