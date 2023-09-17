5 best moments of BTS' V on IU's Palette 

BTS' V is undeniably a social butterfly. Since his debut, he has displayed his natural charm and made friends with celebrities and individuals from all over the world. Hence, his appearance on IU’s Palette pleasantly surprised all their fans.

BTS' V recently appeared on IU's Palette, which aired on the official YouTube channel of IU on September 12, 2023. IU, born Lee Ji-eun, the legendary South Korean actor and singer, welcomed BTS' V to promote his current solo album, Layover, on her talk show.

V is the third member of BTS to appear on her show after Suga and J-hope for their album promotions. Her friendship with Taehyung, on the other hand, stole the show and made spectators happy.

BTS' V and IU moments from IU's Palette: IU’s high note, their close banter, and more

1) Bestie behaviour

Even though BTS' V is a social butterfly, fans anticipated this would be the two artists' first meeting. All suspicions were broken when the Slow Dancing singer admitted to knowing IU and being friends with her before appearing on IU's Palette.

Because of IU's Palette's theme, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was unsure of the tone he should use. As a result, he began politely, only to be interrupted by the show's host herself about how strong their friendship is.

IU confirmed that they know each other, are good friends, and prefer to communicate informally. V even confessed that he calls her noona, and they bonded over their mutual love for music.

2) The sibling banter

After addressing their closeness, BTS' V and IU entertained the band and the fans with their constant banter throughout the show. At one point, they discussed the show's legendary Color Switch, which NewJeans' Danielle named to describe the moment the artists swapped tunes.

During the Color Switch moment, IU asked V to join her in acting out cute poses. However, V was suspicious of this ask as he was sure that IU was teasing him while IU kept a poker face while doing aegyo. IU even adopted her actress side when joking that Suga and J-Hope had done it, which prompted V to join her in the charming position.

3) BTS' V’s reaction to IU’s high note

Ahead of the episode's official release, IU teased fans with a performance of BTS' V's Love Me Again. While the original song is lovely in its own right, IU added her own personal touch and distinctive vocal color to make the performance genuinely memorable. When IU hit an exceptionally high note in the song, it grabbed particular notice.

BTS' V's shocked expression was visible from a distance, and as the camera zeroed in on him, his honest reaction to IU's wonderful voice was impossible to conceal. When the video was released, fans couldn't contain their joy and admiration for V's honest and wholesome reaction to IU's voice.

4) V stealing IU’s band

IU’s Palette is about connecting artists across her show and completing musical promotion of their albums and singles. While BTS' V came to promote his song and performed with IU’s live band, he was impressed with their talent and even suggested that IU let him collaborate with the band when they weren’t filming. IU feigned mock jealousy and claimed the band was her team and she would have to think about it.

ARMYs know that V loves to jam with the band members as he does throughout his Slow Dancing music video in his freestyle choreography. He seemed especially enamored by the band and continued dancing with them.

5) The ending fairy

BTS' V and IU maintained their incredible banter throughout the show, often touching on important points in their lives and their art. However, the icing on the cake was when they were about to end the episode with a classic pose. IU has previously ended the episode with a poker face with Suga and a vibrant smile with J-hope. However, this time, V tricked her into ending the episode while saying “Layover-a u" with a wink and a funny expression.

However, only IU did the pose and V laughed at the gesture. This showed one of his adorable sides on camera, and the show ended on a sweet note.

During their appearance on IU's Palette, the two idols talked about V's solo album, BTS, and their fans, in addition to V's acting ambitions. The two artists complimented each other's abilities, providing a welcoming and encouraging environment.