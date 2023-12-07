"This is so exciting": Fans ecstatic as IU and BTS' Kim Taehyung's upcoming MV is set to be directed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa

IU’s agency has confirmed that her upcoming comeback music video will feature BTS member Kim Taehyung, inducing excitement among fans. The two stars are all over social media as Concrete Utopia Director Uhm Tae-hwa has directed the music video.

On December 7, 2023, a media agency reported that the award-winning director Uhm Tae-hwa was the one to direct one of the highly awaited music videos of 2024. This music video was filmed before Kim Taehyung’s military enlistment on December 11. The music video's release date and other details have not been disclosed publicly; however, it is set to release in 2024.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement on this collaboration, as millions of viewers enjoy director Uhm Tae-hwa’s films.

“Will surely be a treat”: Fans react to Uhm Tae-hwa directing the music video of IU feat. BTS’ V

IU will make a musical comeback two years after her album LILAC, and BTS’ Kim Taehyung will appear in her music video. It is reported that the Layover singer cleared his schedule before his military service at IU's request.

The collaboration has been garnering attention from fans as two big faces joined hands. Director Uhm Tae-hwa, who is known for remarkable work in films like Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned, Concrete Utopia, Forest, and more, is known to have directed this music video.

Here is how fans reacted to the news:

More about IU and Uhm Tae-hwa's collaboration

According to multiple music industry insiders, the Hotel Del Luna actress was mesmerized by Concrete Utopia and requested Uhm Tae-hwa to direct her upcoming song.

Released in August 2023, Concrete Utopia starred Park Lee Byung-hun, Seo-joon, Park Bo-young, and more. The film was a success at the box office as it attracted 3.84 million moviegoers and screened at multiple film festivals, including the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival. The film received five awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, including Best Director Award and Best Actor Award.

Previously, the BBIBBI singer and Uhm Tae-hwa joined hands for her 2018 10th anniversary World Tour DLWLRMA. The director participated in filming the VCRs of the concerts. The conceptualization of the VCR films was based on IU's 10-year career. This was after the Celebrity singer watched the film Forest.

Many fans pointed out that Kim Taehyung was spotted at the VIP screening of Concrete Utopia to show support for his close friend Park Seo-joon.

Fans are anticipating the idols on screen together and how the Forest director brings his unique metaphors and symbolism to the upcoming music video.