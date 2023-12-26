"A gift from Taehyung on his birthday": Fans go feral as BTS' Taehyung and Umi are set to mesmerize with their new single 'wherever u r'

On December 26, 2023, BTS member Kim Taehyung, who goes by his stage name V, sent his fandom into an online frenzy as BigHit Music (now HYBE) officially announced the release of his upcoming single Wherever u r. The single is the singer-songwriter's first-ever collaborative effort outside of BTS and with none other than musical sensation, Umi.

Fans were ecstatic to learn of the newest developments through the previously mentioned source, and they said that the set will surely deliver a work of art.

They turned to Twitter, presently X, and shared their thoughts on the forthcoming song by Taehyung being released as a gift to the ARMYs on his birthday on December 30.

As per the official Twitter account of BigHit Music and singer Umi, the single will be dropped on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM (PST) or December 30, 2023, at 2 PM (KST).

To those unaware, American singer-songwriter Tierra Umi Wilson, sometimes simply known as Umi, was born to a Japanese mother and an African-American father.

On Spotify, her song from 2018, Remember Me, has had over 140 million plays. She has brought out five mini-albums, a studio record, and eighteen singles thus far.

"Christmas present from my winter bear": Fans emotional as Taehyung's upcoming single is set to release on his birthday

Previously, American artist Umi spoke with media site RIFF on December 11, 2023, about Kim Taehyung and her upcoming collaboration song. On the same day, Umi shared a video of BTS V crooning in a studio on her Instagram account, confirming her impending partnership with the Love Me Again music global star.

While Umi discussed her forthcoming song with Kim Taehyung, she told the previously mentioned publication that she was unable to disclose the song's title. She went on to say that the idol got in touch with her as he had been a fan of her music for the past six years.

In addition, BTS' Taehyung aka V has frequently given his fans and admirers suggestions for her songs as well. Speaking with the publication, she said:

"A couple months ago, he shared my music again. I was like, ‘If he likes my music, I might as well say ‘thank you.’ … I reached out in a DM. … He’s such a friendly person—genuinely such an amazing person. He reached out to talk to me and took the time to talk about what we like musically."

ARMYs know that BTS' V is a music enthusiast who listens to a lot of Korean and foreign music. Through Weverse live streams, he frequently discloses his playlist with admirers. American singer-songwriter Umi is among the musicians he highly recommends to ARMYs.

Before that, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter started interacting with ARMYs on Instagram on November 21, 2023. He casually mentioned that he was disclosing a spoiler exclusively for fans while posting a video of himself rehearsing what appeared to be a catchy and fun tune.

This was followed by a Twitter post by the American singer-songwriter on November 23, two days after Taehyung's Instagram post, confirming their collaboration with his spoiler recording video.

Then, on December 11, 2023, when the BTS member enlisted in the military with his bandmate Kim Namjoon, Umi posted on confirming that she will take care of their duet song and will present it to the ARMYs when the time is right.

Hence, as soon as the news broke out on December 26, 2023, that their new single Wherever u r will be released on Taehyung's birthday, the fandom went emotional and had an online meltdown.

ARMYs flocked to Twitter and expressed their thoughts and emotions over getting a gift from Taehyung on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung of BTS has currently serving in the armed forces of the Republic of Korea since December 11, 2023. The global megastar will be discharged from his mandatory service in June 2025, 18 months from now.