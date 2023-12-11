"Do we cry or thirst?": Fans go feral as BTS' Taehyung posts a shirtless goodbye picture with Jungkook on Instagram ahead of enlistment

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V enlisted in the South Korean military along with bandmate and group leader Kim Namjoon on December 11, 2023. Fans of the Bangtan Boys have been going through a tumultuous couple of weeks since the announcement by HYBE on November 22, 2023. The announcement confirmed the remaining BTS members' enlistment in the South Korean military.

However, the internet went into a frenzy after Taehyung posted a shirtless picture of him and Jungkook on his Instagram story on December 10, 2023. When the BTS ARMY saw the latest update from the Layover singer a few hours before his enlistment, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their feelings. While some wondered why the two singers were shirtless, one fan went on to say, "Do we cry or thirst?"

The other BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook are slated to join on December 12, 2023, to begin their mandated 18-month duty. They are following their fellow bandmates V and Namjoon. As mentioned earlier, HYBE made an announcement on November 22, 2023, about the enrollment but hadn't provided a date at the time. The dates of the four individuals' enrollment, meantime, were revealed by the news organization Star News.

"I'm thankful for the distraction": Fans stunned to see shirtless photo of Taehyung & Jungkook and express gratitude

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, celebrated his departure on December 10, 2023, before enlisting in the military the next day. He marked the same by posting a series of photographs of his shorn head on Instagram. V showed off his black shades and shaved head in an array of Instagram posts, saying it was a long-awaited ideal look.

Taehyung wrote that it was his dream to have "a shaved head and sunglasses look."

"I wanted to try it someday, and (I think) it worked out quite well/I liked it," he wrote on the social media platform.

The BTS ARMYs know that V's birthday is on December 30 and this year, he wouldn't be around to celebrate it with his fans and loved ones.

However, to celebrate the same, South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and director Na PD threw a surprise birthday party for the V. The video was uploaded to Na PD's YouTube "channel fullmoon" on December 8, 2023. Fans applauded Na PD and Park Seo-joon, praising them for bringing Taehyung joy before his departure.

Amidst the sorrow caused due to BTS V and Namjoon's enlistment, the former's Instagram post proved to be a much-appreciated distraction for fans. They were heartbroken because they wouldn't be able to see their idols until 2025 when they finish their mandatory military service.

BTS V's post served as a catalyst for online frenzy as the fandom flooded Twitter with hilarious tweets and memes. While many wondered why Taehyung and Jungkook were shirtless, others had questions about the pictures and the sad captions that went along with it.

Following Kim Taehyung's performance on the South Korean variety show Running Man on December 10, 2023, fans gushed over the singer. His fans have been praising him on social media since he registered for his necessary military duty on December 11, 2023.

Before enlisting in the military, this was his final appearance on the referenced variety program or any other show for the time being.

Fans are deeply moved and filled with pride for Kim Taehyung, who is about to report for required military duty as of writing this article on December 11, 2023. The BTS ARMY lauded the star for his decision to serve in the Special Duty Team unit Mission at the Capital Defence Command. It is the only unit in South Korea directly overseen by the President.

The division of the Special Duty Team (SDT) is renowned for tackling activities related to counterterrorism.