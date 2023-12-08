“He is really loved by all”: Fans emotional as Park Seo-joon & Na PD gave BTS’ Taehyung a surprise early birthday party ahead of his enlistment

BTS member and worldwide megastar Kim Taehyung is reportedly enlisting in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, as reported by Star News.

However, the idol was stunned as South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) surprised him with an advance birthday party. On December 8, 2023, a video uploaded on Na PD's YouTube channel, channel fullmoon, showed him with Park Seo-joon surprising Taehyung, aka BTS V, with a cake.

Fans were moved by the kind and thoughtful gestures of renowned personalities and had an online meltdown to see V loved by all.

For those who are unaware, Na Yeong-seok is a South Korean television producer and director, better known by his stage moniker Na PD. Na is most renowned for creating the hit variety-reality programs Youn's Kitchen, Youn's Stay, Grandpas Over Flowers, Three Meals a Day, 2 Days & 1 Night, and its spin-offs.

"They really love him": Fans stunned to see Park Seo-joon and Na PD shower their love on Taehyung

Taehyung, aka V's birthday, falls on December 30—a time he will not be around this year due to his military obligation. Hence, Na PD and the Itaewon Class actor made a grand gesture as they prepared V's favorite dishes, such as japchae (Korean glass noodles), strawberry cake, heart-shaped fried snacks, and more.

Taehyung enters the door and is astonished to discover Na PD and Park Seo-joon waiting for him in a room with a birthday cake, singing "Happy Birthday" in Korean.

The Layover album's vocalist and lyricist was speechless and moved beyond belief as he looked overjoyed. Furthermore, Na PD crowned BTS V with a princess crown, which simultaneously made fans swoon, drool, and laugh.

Park Seo-joon narrates a story in the video about how, for two months, he had nowhere to stay while his house underwent restoration and ended up staying at Taehyung's residence. Even on days when V wasn't at his house, the Itaewon Class actor continued, saying he would still eat meals with V's parents. Seo-joon went on to say that he is treated as a son by V's parents.

As soon as the BTS idol revealed that his parents are close friends with Park Seo-joon's parents as well, fans went crazy, discovering just how close the two celebs are.

Na PD also inquired about the Layover singer-songwriter's completion of his filming schedule. In response, BTS' V stated that he would be visiting Yangyang following the completion of this specific video shoot for Na PD.

The artist claimed that he is now producing videos for his followers to watch and enjoy before he leaves for the military and returns in 2025.

"After I finish filming today, I have to go to Yangyang right away. I have something else to film. ARMYs need to see something after I go (military) so don't get bored while waiting for me," he said.

In the uncut video, Park Seo-joon and Na PD are heard chatting casually about whether Taehyung likes surprises. The BTS star, according to Seo-joon, enjoys surprises and presents and gets thrilled when someone makes him the focus of attention. The BTS ARMY went crazy upon discovering a new side to Taehyung's adorable charm.

Fans of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter are aware of how much he adores his loved ones and also enjoys getting endeared by them in return. Hence, the BTS ARMY expressed their gratitude towards Na PD and Park Seo-joon and lauded them for making Taehyung happy before his imminent enlistment.

BTS V will be enlisting in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, and has applied for the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit as per the reports by Star News. The singer and songwriter will fulfill his 18 months of mandatory duty in the military and return in 2025.