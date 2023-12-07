“Another epic series”: Fans excited as Netflix releases official trailer for Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon & Han So-hee

The primary poster and trailer for Netflix's newest series, Gyeongseong Creature, which transports viewers to the stormy spring of 1945, were released on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This captivating story, starring South Korean stars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, is set against an overarching theme of historical intrigue. It features a fight against a mystery monster formed from the bowels of human avarice.

A flurry of fan reactions graced social media as soon as the official trailer was dropped on Thursday, with many expressing their insurmountable anticipation.

Expand Tweet

The official trailer immediately captures viewers' attention, showcasing Park Seo-joon as Jang Tae-sang, a man entangled in a web of evil and mystery. To find Ishikawa's mistress before the cherry blossoms fade, Tae-sang teams up with Yoon Chae-ok, played by Han So-hee, and her father. They set out on a dangerous quest to investigate the mysterious Ongseong Hospital together.

"This is masterpiece": Fans go wild over the new trailer of Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon & Han So-hee

Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok's investigation thrusts them squarely into conflict with the powers concealed beneath the sumptuous facade of the metropolis.

The primary poster contrasts the beauty of cherry blossoms and the setting sun with the ominous shape of Ongseong Hospital, hinting at a sinister secret behind it. Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, part of the outstanding ensemble, will navigate a tale full of suspense and mystery that is sure to enthrall spectators.

In addition, the official poster for Gyeongseong Creature also displays the words, "Behold, the powers of destiny. Beware, the powers of karma."

Expand Tweet

The remarkable visual contrasts are articulated by the director, Jung Dong-yoon, who also directed masterpieces such as Hot Stove League. Additionally, the House of Golden Treasure and the Bonjeong area in Gyeongseong Creature are vibrant and colorful, in contrast to the mystery and shadows of Ongseong Hospital.

The upcoming Netflix original series features an eclectic mix of tense creatures and characters that are deeply embedded in the harsh circumstances of the era. Han So-hee emphasizes the rich diversity that culminated from the mix of historical drama and creature genre, while Park Seo-jun adds comprehensiveness to the storyline with his seasoned acting skills.

Fans swarmed to social media to express their anticipation, laced with admiration for the upcoming Netflix K-drama, and hail it as a "masterpiece."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the official teaser for Netflix's forthcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-joon, Han Seo-hee, Wi Ha-joon, and Claudia Kim, was earlier released on November 23, 2023. The much-awaited drama takes place in 1945 when Japan was still operating as a colonial power in Korea.

More about the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama-series Gyeongseong Creature

Aside from Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, the Netflix drama also stars popular actor Wi Ha-joon in the character of Kwon Jun-taek, a soldier and Tae-sang's best friend.

Wi Ha-joon rose to fame for his role in the popular series Squid Game and Little Women. Recently, the actor stunned his fans with his powerful lead performance in the Disney Plus series The Worst of Evil, starring alongside Ji Chang-wook.

Expand Tweet

International South Korean actress Claudia Kim, also known as Kim Soo Hyun, is popular in the acting community for her roles in movies such as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The actress will take on the role of Maeda, a powerful family's mistress, in the upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature, which has further heightened the fans' expectations.

Other notable South Korean actors, such as Kim Hae-sook, will portray Nawol-daek, a butler at Tae-sang's pawnshop, and Jo Han-cheul will play Yoon Joong-won, Chae-ok's (Han Seo-hee) father.

Jo Han-cheul is well acclaimed for his parts in Vincenzo and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Veteran actress Kim Hae-sook is hailed for her roles in K-dramas such as Tomorrow, Hospital Playlist, Strong Girl Nam-soon, and the ongoing Netflix drama My Demon.

Gyeongseong Creature, which is expected to reveal a fateful tale, offers a distinct fusion of suspense and historical drama. The series' first instalment will debut exclusively on Netflix on December 22, 2023, and its second instalment on January 5, 2024.