"Literally twins coded": Fans claim Song Kang’s character in K-drama “My Demon” resembles TXT's Yeonjun, clip goes viral

The most recent persona of actor Song Kang in My Demon is becoming widely known because online users think he looks like a K-Pop idol, Yeonjun. Netizens have been enthralled with the drama since it premiered, and Song Kang has demonstrated his charming side as Jeong Gu-won.

Even if they adore the show's comic elements and the relationship between its two major actors, Song Kang's appearance caught their attention in one particular way. Upon seeing footage from My Demon, online users observed several parallels with the well-known K-Pop star Yeonjun from TXT. One fan tweeted that the two are "literally twins coded."

For the first time, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung play the principal roles in the ongoing Netflix K-drama My Demon. They must be married under contract to maintain their separate authority and obtain something noteworthy from the other.

Even if the marriage is only a formality, audiences get to see plenty of cute and entertaining moments between the main players, as established by the two pilot episodes released on November 24 and 25, 2023.

"Song Kang and Yeonjun are cousins": Fans are stunned to find massive similarities between the TXT idol & My Demon star

Fans of K-dramas are excited to see Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's smoldering chemistry in My Demon. However, viewers found uncanny similarities between Song Kang's character of Jeong Gu-won and TXT's Yeonjun.

Fans have observed that Yeonjun's behavioral characteristics are similar to those of Jeong Gu-won in several of the sequences in episode 2, where he becomes enraged and responds in a particular way. A particular clip from the K-drama goes viral online where each scene from the drama is played alongside Yeonjun's similar reactions. Here are some reactions from fans:

More about Netflix's My Demon

The Love in the Moonlight actress Kim Yoo-jung plays Do Do-hee, a chaebol heiress with demonic tendencies. She is the only heir to the Mirae Group and resembles an icy princess who struggles with trust and finds it difficult to fall in love.

The show centers around Do Do-hee as she develops a romantic interest in a demon who spends his endless existence negotiating exciting and risky contracts with people. The two people's lives eventually take several twists after they get involved, and for self-serving motives, they eventually get married on a contract.

Meanwhile, Song Kang's character, Jeong Gu-won, despises humans and lacks empathy for them. He just utilizes his predatory tendencies to further his own agenda, which includes preserving his everlasting existence.

However, things start to change when he marries Do Do-hee on a contract. As per the drama's plot, Jeong Gu-won marries Do Do-hee, who had assumed control of his powers.

This incident occurred due to an accident in which Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won fell into the sea in episode 1, with the former having to rescue Gu-won. Gu-won loses all of his powers when his wrist tattoo transfers to Do-hee's wrist during the accident. After losing his magical abilities, he plots to marry Do-hee to safeguard her and the capabilities that he transported into her due to the accident.

My Demon has sixteen episodes, and new episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 11 pm KST on Netflix and SBS. Episodes 3 and 4 will be aired on December 1 and 2, 2023, respectively.