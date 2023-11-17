"OMG Can't Wait": K-drama fans react to chaotic and wholesome new teaser of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's new drama My Demon

On November 17, a new teaser for Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung starrer My Demon was released by SBS and Netflix. The wholesome and chaotic teaser showcases the fake lovers trying to adjust to their contractual married life.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung act as on-screen lead couples for the first time and must enter a contractual marriage to preserve their respective powers and gain something striking from the other party. Although the marriage is a mere formality, fans can witness fun and enjoyable moments between the lead actors in abundance.

K-drama fans look forward to witnessing the crackling chemistry between Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in My Demon. "OMG Can't Wait," fans wrote in anticipation of the release of the fantasy-romance drama.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's My Demon will be released on November 24

The Love in the Moonlight star portrays the role of demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do-hee. She is the sole heiress to the Mirae Group and is like an ice princess who has major trust issues and doesn't fall for anyone easily.

However, she hopelessly falls in love with Jung Gu-won, portrayed by the Sweet Home star. She enters a contractual marriage with Jung Gu-won, unaware of his demon identity. The teaser begins with Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung walking down the aisle together, smiling and waving at the guests and posing as a newly married couple.

Jung Gu-won is hoping to get his tattoo back that has been transferred to Do Do-hee, who simply wants to make use of the powers of the demon tattoo. The remaining scenes showcase typical rom-com moments between Jung Gu-won and Do Do-hee as they bicker, tease, and showcase growing love for each other.

In the final moment of the teaser, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung can be seen lying on the bed together as he holds her wrist with the tattoo and cheekily remarks, "We should try something!" hinting at a potential steamy scene. K-drama fans are excited to see the electrifying chemistry between Jung Gu-won and Do Do-hee.

Notably, the Navillera star has survived by trading his evil intentions with mortal human beings' souls. He holds human souls as collateral, elongating his own life by making dangerously sweet deals with them. It seems like he had made a similar deal with the Backstreet Rookie star but based on the sweet and endearing promos, the demon might have a change of heart and fall for his heiress wife.

Fans believe the demon tattoo might play a big role in uniting Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, and their true love might erase the tattoo automatically. My Demon is all set to release on November 24, 2023, on SBS and Netflix at 10 pm KST.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's recent activities

My Demon pair Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung will be paired opposite each other for the first time, but both the young Korean stars had an eventful year. Song Kang will be headlining the second installment of Sweet Home on December 1, one week after the release of My Demon.

The sequel will shed light on Cha Hyun-soo, played by Song Kang, and how he and the other survivors struggle to lead normal lives after leaving Green Home. Kim Yoo-jung will seemingly end the year with My Demon.

The talented young actress dabbled in the theater play Shakespeare in Love earlier this year and made a cameo appearance in the film My Heart Puppy as Ah-min. The upcoming series is Song Kang's first Netflix project since Forecasting Love and Weather. It is also Kim Yoo-jung's first Netflix project since the film 20th Century Girl.

More promotional materials for My Demon will be released the following week before its premiere on November 24 on Netflix.