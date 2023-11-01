Song Kang's Sweet Home season 2 on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and all you need to know

On November 1, 2023, Song Kang's much-awaited Sweet Home season 2 provided viewers with a first glimpse through its latest trailer, creating a buzz among K-drama fans who have been waiting for the second season for the last three years. The streaming platform Netflix, where the drama will be premiering, also announced the much-awaited release date.

Sweet Home season 2, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, and created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, is the continuation of season one, where an apartment was overrun by monsters. In the next season, the entire world is expected to be haunted and overrun by them.

Song Kang's Sweet Home season 2 is slated to premiere on December 1, 2023

Sweet Home season 2 is slated to be released exclusively on Netflix on December 1, 2023, and it has been speculated that the streaming platform will release all the episodes together.

The drama is helmed by directors Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyeon.

The official synopsis, provided by Netflix, describes what Sweet Home season 2 will be about:

"In a world where desire turns monstrous, Sweet Home Season 2 follows Green Home survivors and Hyun-su, each fighting to survive in new places, while other beings and mysterious phenomena emerge."

A look at the trailer

In the Sweet Home season 2 trailer released by Netflix, Song Kang is seen drenched in blood and held captive in a cage. He is then taken to an isolated room, and a voice from above asks if he's the savior of mankind as a rain of blood pours over him. The scene then changes, showcasing how people outside are suffering from monsters, with reactions from Go Min Si and Lee Jin-uk.

In the end, the trailer of Sweet Home season 2 concludes by stating that a new experiment will be conducted on Song Kang, and he's named as "MH-5".

Cast information

The star-studded cast of Sweet Home season 2 consists of Song Kang, Lee Jin-Uk, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young, and others from the first season. New faces, including Yu Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yul, and Jin Young, are expected to join the original cast in the second season.

Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su

Song Kang is set to portray the character of Cha Hyun-su, who finds himself amidst a strange apocalypse after moving into a Green Home apartment due to suicidal thoughts, following his family's tragic accident. As humans transform into monsters due to their unfulfilled desires, Hyun-su meets the same fate, but gains superpowers, allowing him to control himself and retain his human self.

In the Sweet Home season 2, he will be showcased as one of the humans who possesses the antidote for the ongoing crisis, and some unidentified characters will carry out experiments on him.

Song Kang will also be appearing in the upcoming series My Demon.

Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook

Developing feelings for the character Yoo-ri in season 2, Pyeon Sang-wook will be seen playing the role of a person with a scar from his past, who believes in giving people a taste of their own medicine. It has been speculated among fans that he will join forces with Hyun-su to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

He has previously appeared in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-young

Martial artist and former member of special forces, Lee Si-young, will play the character of Seo Yi-young, whose fiancé disappeared two days before their marriage. She has decided to find him in Sweet Home season 2.

She recently appeared in Grid.

Go Min Si as Lee Eun-yu

In love with Hyun-su, Go Min Si's character, Lee Eun-yu, has lost her brother and injured her foot, preventing her from pursuing her dream of becoming a ballerina. She was last seen in Youth of May, Jirisan, and others.

Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-su

Park Gyu-young is set to portray the role of Yoon Ji-su, who loved playing the guitar, but is now determined to do anything to survive during the ongoing crisis after being saved by Jae-heon, who sacrificed himself for her. She is currently starring in A Good Day To Be A Dog.

Meanwhile, the new additions, Yu Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, and Jung Jin-young, are set to play the following roles in Sweet Home season 2:

Yu Oh-seong as Tak In-hwan, the leader of the Special Forces Guard.

Oh Jung-se as a researcher named Dr. Lim, who is striving to find vaccines for the ongoing crisis.

Kim Mu-yeol plays the role of Kim Young-hoo, the commander of the Guard Corps. Jung Jin-young will portray the character of a soldier named Park Chan-young.

The drama has been renewed for a third season, but no release date has been provided for it.