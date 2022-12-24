Go Min-si is reportedly to star as the female lead in the upcoming drama In the Woods Where There Is No One

Go Min-si is reportedly in talks to star as the female lead in the upcoming drama In the Woods Where There Is No One.

On December 23, an industry insider shared with the Korean media outlet Sports Chosun that Go Min-si will join the upcoming drama alongside veteran actors Kim Yoon-seok and Yoon Kye-sang.

The drama In the Woods Where There Is No One is set during the years 2000 and 2021, and features two men living an ordinary life. Sang Joon runs a hotel while Young Ha runs a pension single-handedly in the mountains.

Go Min-si is set to essay the role of a mysterious girl while Kim Yoon-seok will play the role of Jeon Young-ha and Yoon Kye-sang will play the role of Sang Joon.

Go Min-si will play an important role in the development of the story of In the Woods Where There Is No One

Go Min-si will take up the role of a mysterious character who has many good and mysterious qualities. It has been said that the character will add charm to the drama and is expected to execute an important role in the development of the story. Meanwhile, she will get entangled with two men Kim Yoon-seok and Yoon Kye-sang.

The story is set across two different summers, set more than a decade apart. Jeon Young-ha runs a hotel in the countryside in the year 2000, while Sang Joon runs a pension alone in the forest in 2021.

The stories of the three main leads start to get entangled when Jeong Young-ha and Sang Joon made opposite choices required in some similar happenings of their life in the summer season. Drama is said to be an art that can capture the viewer’s attention with its storylines.

As the two leads entangle with each other, Go Min-si’s character will also be seen intervening in between. The drama unfolds as the three leads try to discover the meaning behind their interconnectedness.

In the Woods Where There Is No One will be helmed by director Mo Wan ll who is famous for his well-known projects like Misty, The World of the Married, Dream High 2, and A Beautiful Mind.

Fans are also excited because the upcoming drama features Kim Yoon-seok finally returning to the small screen after 16 years. He was last seen in the MBC weekend drama Be Good When You’re Here, back in the year 2006.

Meanwhile, Yoon Kye-sang has been highly active in the entertainment industry. He recently starred in the 2022 Disney plus comedy and fantasy drama Kiss Sixth Sense, where he appeared alongisde Seo Ji-hye.

He is well known for dramas like The Good Wife, Chocolate, Beyond the Clouds, and High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged, and was recently confirmed for the upcoming romance drama The Married Couple is Jobless.

Know more about Go Min-si

Go Min-si has been highly active in filming dramas and projects. She is well-known for her roles in Secret Boutique, Youth of May, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, and Jirisan. She has bagged many accolades for her drama Youth of May, winning the Excellent Actress and Best Couple Awards along with Lee Do-hyun at the KBS Drama Awards 2021.

She is recently confirmed to be part of seasons 2 and 3 of the upcoming Netflix series Sweet Home.

The production team of the upcoming drama In the Woods Where There Is No One will soon provide more details regarding the casting and filming schedule of the series.

Poll : 0 votes