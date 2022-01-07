Bulgasal: Immortal Souls episode 6 - Hwal finds out a shocking truth about Sang Un

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' latest episode sees Dan Hwal (Lee Jin Wook) get the shock of his long, eternal life. He agrees to help Sang Un (Kwon Nara) rescue his sister Si Ho from the water demon.

In return, he asks her to help him figure out a way to kill the second Bulgasal, who is a true monster. Ok Eul Tae (Lee Joon) is dead set on destroying Sang Un's soul to repair the black hole that is literally eating away at him.

So the two Bulgasal monsters clash over who rightfully owns Sang Un's soul. In order to become a human again, Hwal needs his soul back, but becoming human when the other Bulgasal is still alive is not a smart decision.

In addition to this, Si Ho looks exactly like his wife from before he transformed into a monster. Si Ho is his wife's reincarnation, so he wants her to be safe as well.

Sang Un saves Hwal in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

That is why the two momentarily call a truce and work together in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. They track down the water monster's lair and find Si Ho in the basement. While Sang Un goes in search of her sister, Hwal decides to go after the monster.

They have a duel underwater and despite grave injuries, Hwal manages to kill the monster in the Korean drama. Things are now complicated because this monster is also a human serial killer who is on the run from the cops.

So to ensure that the cops are not involved any further than necessary in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Sang Un decides to help Hwal leave the spot without being detected. She also gets help from the detective to carry Hwal back to his base in the K-Drama.

There, she worries for him because Hwal stops breathing at one point. She believes he is not dead and went on to perform CPR on him. However, she is hurt when he chases her out of his room as soon as he regains consciousness.

He also resets his broken bone in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. The resulting whine of pain helps Sang Un realize that he experiences pain just as humans do, and if she ever needed to escape his clutches, all she needed to do was stab him or hurt him.

She says as much the next day when the two of them have a conversation about future plans in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. She explains that she is capable of hurting him if it means that she can safeguard her family.

Now in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, the conversation leads to Sang Un's twin sister. Hwal explains to Sang Un that she and her sister had killed his family in the past.

She had also used a knife on him to steal his soul, and this transformed him into a Bulgasal in the past. In turn, he stabbed Sang Un's past incarnation with the same knife and killed her. However, he was bound to Sang Un's incarnation by a curse.

Hwal is certain in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls that Sang Un would also have a scar on her shoulder as her twin sister did. He believes that the scar indicates that she was indeed the one to kill his family. Instead, Sang Un reveals her scar-free shoulder.

Hwal had been waiting to retrieve his soul from Sang Un with the belief that she is the monster in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. Now, he will not be able to hurt her without feeling guilty, and all of that is something he expresses with just one question. He asks Sang Un, "Who the hell are you?"

