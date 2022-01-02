Bulgasal: Immortal Souls episode 5: Will Dan Hwal and Ok Eul Tae join forces to destroy Min Sang Un?

At the end of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls episode 4, Dan Hwal (Lee Jin Wook) who is a Bulgasal comes to a realization. He is not the only monster left on Earth and the other one is none other than Bulgasal himself. At the beginning of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls episode 5, Dan Hwal tries his best to figure out the identity of the second Bulgasal.

Unfortunately, Min Sang Un is not aware of his identity either. All she knows is what her sister told her before her death 15 years ago. Min Sang Un (Kwon Na Ra) has to find a man with a scar on his right hand. A man who is a Bulgasal can be the only one who can destroy another Bulgasal. She, however, has no information regarding the means that could be used in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. Min Sang Un is also not one who has memories of her past incarnations.

She is the twin who is born without the burdens of the past in the K-Drama and that is the reason why she is the one to survive an attack by Bulgasal as a young girl. Sang Un frustrates Dan Hwal mainly because she remembers nothing of the past and he is in two minds about exacting his revenge.

The fact that his wife from the past, in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, is reborn as Sang Un’s sister confuses him.

Will Dan Hwal learn the truth about Ok Eul Tae in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls?

Dan Hwal receives an offer from Ok Eul Tae in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, the other more powerful Bulgasal. Eul Tae reveals that he is unable to kill Sang Un in her last incarnation because of something that her twin sister did in the past. Every time he tries to kill Sang Un, the Black Hole in him begins to hurt and bleed. So he asks Dan Hwal to destroy Sang Un’s soul in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

Eul Tae believes he could convince Dan Hwal to take his side in the TV show because he too is looking to avenge the death of his family. Unlike Eul Tae in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, however, Dan Hwal is not looking for bloodshed. He wants to retrieve his soul and imprison Sang Un who he believes killed his family.

With the introduction of Eul Tae, however, one cannot help but wonder if he may have been the real monster behind the deaths of Dan Hwal’s family. After all, Dan Hwal was the lieutenant who scoured the country diligently for monsters and killed them too. Eul Tae tells Dan Hwal repeatedly that he is not the former human's enemy but Sang Un is.

This action in itself is suspicious in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. He also adds that he can answer a lot of questions that Dan Hwal has about the Bulgasal’s curse that he had carried in his past.

Yet Dan Hwal doesn’t fall for any of Eul Tae’s traps. He instead took Sang Un to the well just as he had always wanted. He is just about to take her life and retrieve his soul when he hears that Sang Un’s sister Si Ho has been kidnapped.

One of the monsters, in the Korean show, that he had killed in the past is back as a human for revenge and it can smell his soul on Sang Un in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, just as all the other monster-turned-humans could in the past. Eul Tae is, of course, behind this and the episode ends on a cliffhanger. Will Sang Un agree to meet Eul Tae in return for her sister’s safety? Only time will tell.

Edited by Danyal Arabi