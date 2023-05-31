Six rom-com K-dramas that make us feel super single

Rom-com K-dramas have always been a delightful genre that can make us laugh, swoon, and believe in love all over again. Korean dramas have gained immense popularity worldwide for their captivating storylines, beautiful cinematography, and endearing characters. However, for those of us who are currently single, watching these romantic escapades can sometimes make us feel a tad lonely.

When you're feeling down, there's nothing quite like immersing yourself in a TV show that promises a happy ending. That's why we've curated a list of six delightful rom-com K-dramas that are perfect for binge-watching. These light-hearted series are guaranteed to lift your spirits and leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

So, get ready for a dose of laughter, love, and happy endings as we explore these K-dramas that are sure to brighten your day!

Nevertheless, Business Proposal, Touch Your Heart and more rom-com K-dramas

1) Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a heartwarming and epic rom-com K-drama that revolves around the story of Yoon Se-ri, a wealthy South Korean heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok, a high-ranking North Korean soldier. Their paths cross when Se-ri accidentally paraglides into North Korean territory, leading to unexpected encounters and a love that defies borders.

This drama is probably one of the most recommended rom-com K-dramas as it has a mixture of everything from action, romance, an extreme plot and so much laughter. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as you root for this cross-border couple.

2) Touch Your Heart

Touch Your Heart stands out with its refreshing rom-com K-drama concept. It tells the story of a top actress, Oh Yoon-seo (played by Yoo In-na), who takes on a secretary role in a law firm to gain experience for her next acting role. This unusual premise adds an exciting twist to the typical love drama formula.

The rom-com K-drama features an exceptional cast of talented actors who bring the characters to life. Yoo In-na delivers a remarkable performance as the determined and charming Oh Yoon-seo, while Lee Dong-wook portrays the reserved and meticulous lawyer, Kwon Jung-rok. Their chemistry on-screen is undeniably captivating and will keep you invested in their journey.

The rom-com K-drama strikes a perfect balance between romance and comedy. You'll find yourself laughing out loud at the humorous moments throughout the series. The witty banter and comedic situations add a delightful touch, making it an enjoyable watch.

3) Her Private Life

Sung Deok Mi is a devoted and accomplished gallery curator harboring a hidden passion. Little does the world know that she is the ultimate fangirl of Cha Shi An, the charismatic star of White Ocean. In fact, she even manages a renowned fansite dedicated to him.

However, when dating rumors linking Deok Mi and Shi An surface, Ryan Gold, a former artist and newly appointed gallery director, proposes a unique solution. He suggests that they enter into a fake relationship to shield Deok Mi from the intense scrutiny and envy of Shi An's fervent fans.

If you're a fan of romantic comedies and currently single, Her Private Life is the perfect rom-com K-drama to watch. This delightful rom-com k-drama offers a heartwarming and relatable story that will resonate with singles and captivate your heart.

4) Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

If you're a single person looking for an entertaining and delightful rom-com K-drama, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is the perfect choice for you. This series revolves around the extraordinary life of Do Bong-soon (played by Park Bo-young), a young woman with superhuman strength. Not only does it provide a delightful love story, but it also celebrates the strength and independence of its female protagonist.

Bong-soon's journey of self-discovery and her blossoming romance with the charming CEO Ahn Min-hyuk (played by Park Hyung-sik) will leave you feeling empowered and hopeful about finding love, even in unexpected circumstances.

The hilarious and heartwarming moments in this rom-com K-drama will surely bring a smile to your face and make you believe in the power of love, making it a must-watch for all singles seeking a dose of romance and comedy in their lives.

5) Business Proposal

Based on the popular webtoon, the series follows the adventures of Shin Ha-ri, a food researcher brilliantly portrayed by Kim Se-jeong, as she finds herself entangled in a fake dating scheme with her company's president, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-Seop).

The chemistry between the main couple is electric, and their swoon-worthy scenes and steamy kisses will leave you wanting more. Not to be outdone, the secondary couple, Ha-ri's best friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) and Tae-moo's secretary, Cha Sung-hoon (Kim Min-kyu), also deliver an enchanting dynamic.

Business Proposal expertly incorporates numerous romance tropes, both embracing and subverting them, making it a must-watch for fans of the rom-com K-drama genre.

6) Love to Hate You

In the enchanting world of rom-com K-dramas, Yeo Mi-Ran (Kim Ok-Vin) blossoms as a fledgling attorney at Gilmu Law Firm, a place that revolves around the captivating realm of entertainment. Uninterested in romantic entanglements, she possesses an unyielding determination to outshine any man in every endeavor.

Meanwhile, Nam Gang-Ho (Yoo Teo), an esteemed actor reigning supreme in the entertainment industry, stands as South Korea's heartthrob, owing to his mesmerizing charm, intellect, and genuine compassion. While he graces the silver screen with his presence in swoon-worthy love stories, his trust in women remains elusive.

As fate playfully weaves its web, Yeo Mi-Ran and Nam Gang-Ho, both skeptical of love's existence, find themselves entangled in an unforeseen battle of hearts. Against all odds, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, where emotions dance in tandem with their shared defiance toward affection.

Rom-com K-dramas have a unique ability to make us feel super single while simultaneously warming our hearts with their captivating storylines. Whether it's the adorable meet-cutes, the rollercoaster of emotions, or the heart-fluttering chemistry between the characters, these dramas have a way of making us long for our own fairy tale romance.

So, embrace your singlehood, enjoy the dramas, and let your heart be filled with hope and joy.

