5 moments that prove that Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is the best classic rom-com

Released in 2017, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon still stands as one of the most iconic K-dramas in the industry. Revolving around the story of Do Bong-soon, the K-drama sees her deal with the superhuman strength that is passed down to her through her maternal family line. As she progresses through life, coming to terms with her supernatural capacities, her life also takes a romantic turn.

Moroever, her newly-earned job as a gaming company CEO's bodyguard slowly develops into a romantic connection between the two. While their dynamics start out as enemies who often bicker with each other, their relationship slowly buds into them falling in love. However, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon proved to be quite an unconventional yet classic love story. With Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon currently in the making, fans can't wait to witness their reunion.

From absolute chaos to swoon-worthy confessions: 5 times the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon couple proved that they have the best chemistry

1) When Min-hyuk can't get enough of Bong-soon's aegyo

While Strong Woman Do Bong Soon has a more thrilling plot serial killer on the loose, the scenes of Bong-soon and Min-hyuk at their office come as great mood lifters for the audience. When Bong-soon shifts her position from being Min-hyuk's bodyguard to her secretary, many swoon-worthy moments between the two result from the same naturally.

Soon after the two become a couple, they cannot help but shower each other with love and praise. One such moment is when Bong-soon rolls out all her charms while doing 'aegyo' (cute display of affection) for Ming-hyuk. However, without shying away, the latter takes his time to admire her cuteness and reciprocates with her.

2) Min-hyuk's bold love confession towards Bong-soon

As viewers get used to seeing the bicker-filled relationship between Min-hyuk and Bong-soon, the former's sweet and well-constructed confession flutters the hearts of many. After a sleepless night of overthinking, Min-hyuk takes an impulsive drive to Bong-soon's house. Though he stutters and hesitates to pour the words out, he soon builds up the courage:

"It hurts here (keeping Bong-soon's hand on his chest). You quickly end you one-sided love. I think I'm falling for you."

Min-hyuk's confession in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon still stands as one of the most iconic and realistic confessions, fluttering more hearts than just Bong-soon's.

3) Bong-soon and Min-hyuk swoon for each other through texts

One of the most iconic scenes of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is when Min-hyuk and Bong-soon are texting each other good night. As they tie up their conversation, Min-hyuk sends a video message by calling Bong-soon by the nickname Bong-Bong. In response, the latter also sends a video message calling the former Min-Min.

Upon viewing the video, Min-hyuk becomes flustered by the new nickname he earns. Kicking his feet into the bed, he expresses joy as he continues to play the video, showcasing that he is down badly for Bong-soon.

4) Min-hyuk's refusal to leave Bong-soon's side when she has a bomb attached to her

A heartbreaking scene from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is when Bong-soon tries to save the building from crashing down to ashes with a bomb set by the serial killer. However, this happens when her superhuman strengths are on pause, leaving her helpless as she sits on the building's terrace, locked away from the rest of the crowd.

After hearing about Bong-soon's condition, Min-hyuk runs to see her. However, the locked door stands as a barrier for the two to meet each other. As Bong-soon screams for him to leave the place, Min-hyuk tries his best to break the lock until he's defeated. He says:

"I won't go leaving you alone. Let's go together."

Though Min-hyuk ends up wounded and bleeds with no energy left in his body, his choice to stick by Bong-soon brings tears to the eyes of many.

5) Min-hyuk and Bong-soon's chaotic and sob-worthy wedding ceremony

While wedding ceremonies are usually the most emotional moments of any show, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon takes a unique turn to showcase Min-hyuk and Bong-soon as the most chaotic scenes in the series. Explaining how reckless the couple can be, the scene starts off with Min-hyuk showering Bong-soon on how pretty she looks in her dress.

However, the chaos increases as a fun line-up of guests enters to wish the couple a happy married life. Almost all the characters involved with the plot roll out their unique message to the couple. The show ends with a sweet kiss shared between the two and Bong-soon carrying Min-hyuk in her arms, wedding style.

With Strong Woman Do Bong Soon showcasing an amazing couple dynamic between Min-hyuk and the titular heroine, fans can't wait to see what the two have in store for them in the sequel, Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon.

Poll : 0 votes