"I prayed for times like this": K-drama fans rejoice as My Demon, featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung confirms premiere date

On October 11, 2023, SBS confirmed the premiere date for the highly-anticipated romance and fantasy drama, My Demon, featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, through their social media account on Instagram. They stated that the drama will air on November 24, 2023, with the following caption:

"Starring Kim Yoo-jung X Song Kang, Devil-like wealthy heiress, Dodohee, and Devil Salvation. A fantasy romantic comedy that takes place in a contract marriage. New SBS drama Fri-Sat drama, 'My Demon.'"

The upcoming drama, My Demon, delves into the love story between a chaebol heiress and a demon. As the latter loses his strength and power in an unfortunate incident, he has to work alongside the chaebol heiress to regain it, leading to a contract marriage and the gradual development of feelings for each other.

As SBS announced the premiere date, fans were over the moon and took to social media to express their happiness at the drama comeback of both the actors. One user tweeted:

Fans react as SBS confirms My Demon release date (Image via X)

K-drama fans can't wat to see Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's chemistry in My Demon

As My Demon is slated to premiere in November on both SBS and Netflix (internationally), K-drama fans can't get enough of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung chronicling the roles of a married couple in the drama.

They are also elated to see the actors making a comeback after a long hiatus.

Many fans are also claiming that they are the "perfect match" and about to become the "hottest couple of the present era." Needless to say, anticipation is high as the two beloved K-actors are set to sizzle with their on-screen chemistry.

Check out how fans are reacting as SBS confirms the release date for Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's upcoming drama, My Demon.

In the drama, Song Kang is set to portray the role of a demon named Jung Koo-won. Being a demon, he has been trading human souls with their ongoing problems in life for over 200 years. In an unfortunate incident, he loses his power after getting entangled with Kim Yoo-jung, who will play the role of Do Do-hee, a rich chaebol who is considered rude, outspoken, and is hated by many people.

As Song Kang's character Jung Koo-won and Do Do-hee become entangled with each other, they decide to enter into a marriage contract for their individual interests - the former wants to regain his power, but the latter ends up falling in love with a demon whom she considers more considerate than the humans surrounding her.

The drama is helmed by director Kim Jang-han, known for You Raise Me Up, and the screenwriter Choi Ah-II, known for hit dramas like Mr. Queen.

My Demon featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung is set to premiere on Netflix every Friday and Saturday, starting November 24, 2023.