"Mark your calendar": Fans react to Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's electrifying character posters for their fantasy-romance drama My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung will be starring in their first-ever fantasy-romance drama, My Demon, and fans are absolutely loving the promotional materials released prior to the premiere of the drama. On November 8, SBS released the character posters for My Demon, featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in lead roles.

The Backstreet Rookie star plays a demon-like chaebol heiress, Do Do-hee, who enters a contractual marriage with Sweet Home star Jung Gu-won, who loses his power due to this arranged marriage match.

The newly released character poster features Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung showcasing their flawless visuals as they reach out their hands to one another, increasing viewers' anticipation about their relationship.

The text on the Sweet Home star's poster reads "You made a pretty good choice". In response to that, the text on the Backstreet Rookie star's poster reveals, "I don’t care if you are a demon or an angel."

My Demon is premiering on SBS and Netflix worldwide on November 24, and fans are excited to witness Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's chemistry on the show, urging one another to mark their respective calendars.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung tease fans with the making video of character posters for My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung released not only the character posters for their upcoming fantasy-romance drama, My Demon, but also the making video for the character posters. The Nevertheless star plays a demon named Jung Gu-won who loses all his powers once he enters a contract marriage with the Love in the Moonlight star.

The Backstreet Rookie star portrays the role of demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do-hee, the sole heiress to Mirae Group, who has major trust issues and doesn't fall for anyone easily. However, she hopelessly falls in love with Jung Gu-won and enters a contractual marriage with him. Jung Gu-won is a handsome young man who boasts flawless visuals.

The demon has survived by trading his evil intentions with mortal human beings' souls. He holds human souls as collateral to enable elongating his own life by making dangerously sweet deals with them. Notably, based on the character posters, it seems like he made a similar deal with his contractual wife.

According to the making video, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung filmed two distinct character posters. The first concept poster showcases them in a deliciously darker theme with black outfits and intense emotions. The second, yet-to-be-released character posters will feature them in angelic white and softer themes with white outfits and pure emotions portrayed by the two Korean stars.

Unsurprisingly, fans are lavishing praise on Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's incredible chemistry, flawless visuals, and spot-on emotions portrayed through the character posters, and it's making the video shared above.

Notably, fans noticed a cross tattoo on Do Do-hee's wrist and have come to the conclusion that it was perhaps transferred from Jung Gu-won after he lost all his special powers after their contractual marriage.

Fans believe Do Do-hee might become the new demon, where she will hold Jung Gu-won's soul as collateral in exchange for her dark desires with her arranged match husband. Based on the flurry of fan reactions, viewers are hugely anticipating Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's first-time pairing on screen.

My Demon will be aired on Friday, November 24, at 10 p.m. KST.

What are Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung up to these days

My Demon stars have had an interesting 2023 work-wise. Song Kang's horror-thriller drama Sweet Home will be returning for a second season on December 1, one week after the release of My Demon. The second season will focus on Cha Hyun-soo, played by Song Kang, and how he and the other survivors struggle to lead normal lives after leaving Green Home.

On the other hand, Kim Yoo-jung has not confirmed any new acting projects so far but had an eventful year by participating in the theater play Shakespeare in Love earlier this year and making a cameo appearance in the film My Heart Puppy as Ah-min.

More promotional materials for My Demon will be released later this month.