My Demon on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, trailer, & all you need to know

The upcoming romantic-fantasy K-drama series, My Demon, starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, has caused much anticipation and excitement among the fans. Given that both the cast and plot present themselves in an intriguing manner, the masses can hardly wait for its release.

The series revolves around a cold-natured successor of the well-established company, Future Company, who falls in love with a demon who lives his eternal life by building dangerous and thrilling deals with humans. As they come together, several turns take place in the two individuals' lives, and they inevitably enter into a contractual marriage for selfish reasons.

My Demon, which is slated for release on November 24, 2023, is expected to be an angst-filled drama as the couple navigates from a fake marriage to love blossoming between them.

The upcoming romance-fantasy K-drama series, My Demon, will have 16 episodes

The main cast of the upcoming K-drama series, My Demon, is Song Kang, who's famous for his works in Nevertheless, Love Alarm, etc., and Kim Yoo-jung, who's previously known for featuring in the Korean film 20th Century Girl, the K-drama series Lovers of the Red Sky, etc.

These two much-anticipated K-drama stars have naturally caused a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the masses. The other cast members of My Demon include various significant faces of the industry like Lee Sang-yi, Lee Yoon-ji, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Hye-jo, and more.

The plot of My Demon focuses on Do Do-hee, who's the successor of Future Groups and possesses a cold and arrogant personality that doesn't allow her to trust anyone or believe in love.

However, much of her ideals are challenged when she comes into contact with a demon named Jung Gu-won. The demon is an eternal being who can survive by making bitter-sweet deals with humans who carry on an unbearable lifestyle.

He's also unempathetic to humans, looks down on them, and solely uses them with his predator instincts for selfish reasons, such as maintaining his eternal life.

However, this changes when he enters into a contract marriage with Do Do-hee. After losing his supernatural powers, he married Do Do-hee, who had taken charge of his powers, in order to protect her and the powers that reside within her.

While they intend the marriage to be solely artificial, love overpowers their relationship, which naturally thickens the plot. This intriguing and promising series is slated to premiere on November 24, 2024, via SBS' streaming platform, SBS TV. Its sixteen episodes will be periodically released every Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST. It will also be simultaneously available on Netflix.

With only a few days left for My Demon's premiere and its teasers and trailers already exciting fans about the release, they can hardly wait for its release and discover how the plot pans out. Additionally, from teaser images and trailers released so far, fans have been absolutely in love with the casting and their undeniable onscreen chemistry.

Given that the plot promises an angsty watch for the viewers, fans are eagerly awaiting for the couple to roll out their characters.