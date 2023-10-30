7 exciting November 2023 K-dramas to look forward to: My Demon, Vigilante, and more

November 2023 K-dramas are here to excite and thrill fans with their diverse and intriguing sets of stories. Bragging plots from genres ranging from fantasy and romance to historical representations, the entirety of the K-drama fandom can look forward to a variety of shows. Additionally, fans are most excited to see several popular K-drama actors return to the screens after a huge break.

Nam Joo-hyuk, who's currently serving his mandatory military service, has left an exciting K-drama, Vigilante, for fans to indulge in during his absence in the industry. Moreover, fans are also thrilled to have new exciting duos like Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung showcase their swoon-worthy onscreen chemistry in My Demon.

Promising something exciting for everyone, the 2023 November K-dramas have fans collectively counting down the days for each of the shows' releases.

7 binge-worthy November 2023 K-dramas to keep an eye out for

1) Moon In The Day: November 1

The first on the list of November 2023 K-dramas stars Kim Young-dae and Pyo Ye-jin in the lead roles. Titled Moon In The Day, it is an adaptation of a webtoon created by Hye Yum.

The plot of the series revolves around the life of a famous South Korean celebrity, who, following a car accident, is possessed by the spirit of a nobleman, who was killed by his wife ages ago. The show is slated to premiere on November 1, and its episodes will air on ENA every Wednesday and Thursday.

2) Daily Dose of Sunshine: November 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and Lee Jung-eun, is one of the most highly anticipated November 2023 K-dramas. The Netflix series is slated for release on November 3 and revolves around the life of a nurse, who has newly entered the department of neuropsychiatry at a hospital.

As she battles new challenges in her life, she also strives to be the ray of sunshine to everyone under her care as well as her co-workers.

3) Vigilante: November 8

One of the most-awaited releases on the list of November 2023 K-dramas is Vigilante, starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Kim So-jin. The series narrates the life of a young boy, who's mother is unfairly killed by a few thugs. When they're not given a deserving sentence, the boy decides to enter a police university.

While he presents himself as the model student on most days, during other days, he becomes a "vigilante," punishing the criminals who escaped a fair sentencing and continue to commit crimes. The series, which was adapted from a webcomic created by Kim Kyu-sam of the same name, is slated for release on November 8.

4) My Demon: November 24

Starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung, My Demon is one of the most awaited romantic fantasy series on the list of November 2023 K-dramas. The show revolves around the life of an immortal demon who suddenly loses his supernatural powers after it gets transferred to a cold-natured successor of a well-performing business group.

In order to safeguard his powers, the demon enters into a contract marriage with the woman, only for love to actually blossom between the two. The show is slated for release on Novemeber 24. It will air on SBS every Friday and Saturday.

5) A Bloody Lucky Day: November 20

A thriller on the list of November 2023 K-dramas is A Bloody Lucky Day, starring Lee Sung-min, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Lee Jung-eun. The plot revolves around the life of a taxi driver who is offered 1 million KRW to drive the passenger to the port city, Mokpo.

However, he doesn't realize that the passenger has just murdered someone and is on the run. The exciting series is slated for release on November 20 and will be available on tVN every Monday and Tuesday.

6) The Story of Park's Marriage Contract: November 24

Another webtoon adaptation on the list of November 2023 K-dramas is The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, starring Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk.

The show, that's slated for release on November 24 on MBC, revolves around the life of a woman from the Joseon era, who is transported 200 years into the future after her to-be-husband dies on the wedding day. In the foreign land, she comes across a man who resembles her deceased husband.

7) Goryeo-Khitan War: November 11

The last on the list of 2023 November K-dramas is a historical series starring Kim Dong-joon, Ji Seung-hyun, Choi Soo-jung, and several others.

The series, that's slated for release on November 11 through KBS, is an effort to narrate the story of King Hyeonjong of Goryeo and the Commander-in-Chief Gang Gam-Chan, who come together to go on a war against Khitan.

As fans near the release date of each of these November 2023 K-dramas, they can hardly wait to binge-watch the same.