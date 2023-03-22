Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk confirmed to lead MBC’s upcoming fantasy romcom

South Korean media outlet Top News recently announced on Tuesday, March 21, that Red Sleeve actress Lee Se-young has been confirmed to star as the lead in the MBC’s upcoming fantasy and romcom drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract alongside actor Bae In-hyuk.

The latter was only recently confirmed to appear in the upcoming drama in February.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is based on a webtoon of the same name and revolves around a contract marriage where a female lead living in the Joseon Era suddenly finds herself in the 2023 modern day South Korea and subsequently enters into a contract marriage with the male lead.

Many K-drama stans have been anticipating that the upcoming fantasy and mystery drama will give them something to look out for in the coming months because of its storyline and lead cast.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract featuring Lee Se-young is adapted from a webtoon by artists Angelique, Kim Neo UI, and Dotda

Red Sleeve actress Lee Se-young is set to chronicle the character of a Josean Era woman, Park Yeon-woo, whose husband dies on the first day of their marriage. The former would not even find the time to mourn over his death when someone would throw her into a well.

Park Yeon-woo would soon discover herself in modern day South Korea, in the year 2023, where everything is unfamiliar and alien to her eyes. She struggles to find ways that will take her back in time to her home town where she lived and lost her husband on the day of marriage. There, she meets someone who shares an uncanny resemblance to her one-day husband Kang Tae-ha.

It has already been confirmed by several media outlets that Baek In-hyuk is set to chronicle the role of the modern day bachelor Kang Tae-ha, who does not believe in marriage and sexual relations.

Park Yeon-woo and Kang Tae-ha would decide to enter into a marriage based on a contract where they would not have any sexual relations but follow certain rules and reside under the same roof for their respective personal gains.

However, things will take a drastic turn when Park Yeon-woo will find herself falling for Kang Tae-ha, who resembles her late husband and her plan to return to Joseon will find itself in jeopardy. Fans are excited to see how the duo will represent themselves in The Story of Park’s Contract Marriage.

The upcoming time travel and mystery drama featuring Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk is adapted from a webtoon of the same name created by artists Angelique and Kim Neo UI and illustrated by Dotda.

Yoo Sun-ho will also be joining Bae In-hyuk and Lee Se-young in the role of Kang Tae-min in the upcoming drama The Story of Park’s Contract Marriage. More details about the director, screenwriters, and other cast members have not yet been revealed by the production team.

More about K-actors Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk in brief

Lee Se-young is one of the most prominent and famous actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry who rose to recognition after starring in the historic Red Sleeve alongside Lee Jun-ho.

Fans loved the bold and daring side of Lee Se-young's character in the K-drama. Active in the acting industry since 2003, the actress has appeared in several dramas including Jewel in the Palace, Memorist, Hit the Top, Doctor John, among others.

Meanwhile, Bae In-hyuk is one of the rising Korean actors in the industry and has risen to international fame after appearing as the lead in the SBS drama Cheer Up. Debuted in 2019, the actor has appeared in a number of dramas, including Why Her?, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, At a distance, Spring is Green, among others.

