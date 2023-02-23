The Glory's Shin Ye-eun reportedly in talks for upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon alongside Kim Tae-ri

Shin Ye-eun, who recently starred in Netflix's hit series The Glory, has reportedly been in talks to star alongside Kim Tae-ri in the upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon.

On February 21, 2023, a source from the entertainment industry revealed to the South Korean media outlet JTBC Enter News that Shin Ye-sun has recently decided to appear in the upcoming historical drama Jeong Nyeon.

In response to the possible casting news, The Glory’s actress agency NPIO Entertainment stated that she has received the casting offer and is currently reviewing it positively. Earlier, Mr.Sunshine actress Kim Tae-ri was reportedly in talks to star in the said drama.

The upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon presents the story of Yoon Jung-nyeon, whose only ambition is to become wealthy. However, she has no means to achieve it except for her singing talent, so she decides to discover potential opportunities to help her achieve her goals.

If Shin Ye-eun accepts the casting offer, she will appear on the show as Heo Young-seo.

Shin Ye-eun may play the role of Heo Young-seo, ledaer of a theater company, in Jeong Nyeon

kath @kdramatreats



She will play Heo Young-seo, the leader of the Meeranguk Theater Company, she can be misunderstood for her tough personality, but she is a character who wants fair competition on stage. #ShinYeEun reportedly cast to join webtoon-based drama #JeongNyeon along with #KimTaeri She will play Heo Young-seo, the leader of the Meeranguk Theater Company, she can be misunderstood for her tough personality, but she is a character who wants fair competition on stage. #ShinYeEun reportedly cast to join webtoon-based drama #JeongNyeon along with #KimTaeriShe will play Heo Young-seo, the leader of the Meeranguk Theater Company, she can be misunderstood for her tough personality, but she is a character who wants fair competition on stage. https://t.co/KrVP94Pa8S

Set in 1956, in the southwestern city of Mokpo, the drama revolves around a girl named Jeong Nyeon who has been through a lot growing up in poverty with no education. However, this does not stop her from dreaming of becoming a singer. She joined the Meeranguk Theater company to earn money and let her talent shine despite living in the post-war era in Korea.

Yoon Jeong Nyeon will be played by actress Kim Tae-ri if she accepts the casting offer. Meanwhile, Shin Ye-eun might join her as one of the leading characters in the show by chronicling the role of Heo Young-seo, the leader of the Meeranguk Theater company.

It has been reported that the latter's character has no students in her theater company because of the hard times the country is going through. Moreover, she has no students who have real talent in singing, dancing, or even acting. Described as tough but with a soft heart, Heo Young-seo wants everything to be fair as it is the basic ethics in the singing industry.

Jeong Nyeon is adapted from a webtoon of the same name and will be co-produced by Studio N, Management M and Studio N, as reported by a South Korean media outlet. Fans are anticipating the two actresses, Shin Ye-eun and Kim Tae-ri, to confirm their acceptance of the role for the upcoming show as their agency is already taking part in the production process.

The upcoming historical drama Jeong Nyeon will be helmed by Jung Ji-in, who is famous for his projects such as Red Sleeve, Radiant Office, and Drama Festival 2014: Lump in My Life. The historical drama will be penned by screenwriter Choi Hyo-bi, who has previously contributed to Babysitter and has been working on the highly anticipated drama A Time Called You.

More about Shin Ye-eun and Kim Tae-ri

diana @cewgrande shin yeeun and kim taeri in a drama together is something i didnt know i needed shin yeeun and kim taeri in a drama together is something i didnt know i needed https://t.co/yISEnDZAHv

Shin Ye-eun is one of the South Korea's young actresses who has been rapidly increasing in popularity because of her hit projects Revenge of others and The Glory. Fans were all astonished to see her duality in two different dramas where she played the contrasting role of being a victim protector to one of the bullies involved in atrocities. She has featured in dramas including More Than Friends, He is Psychometric, and others.

Kim Tae-ri haven’t been featured in much drama. However, her two projects, Mr. Sunshine and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, were a massive hit, making her famous among international and domestic fans.

Shin Ye-eun's upcoming drama Romantic Guest House is slated to premiere on March 20.

The upcoming historical drama Jeong Nyeon will start filming in the second half of 2023.

