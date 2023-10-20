Nam Joo-hyuk's Vigilante on Disney+: Release date, air time, plot, cast & all you need to know

Nam Joo-hyuk's comeback drama Vigilante pre-released its first three episodes at the 28th Busan International Film Festival during the "On Screen" section. Fans who watched the screening of the episodes heaped praise on the drama for keeping them on edge every time.

The actor is currently enlisted in his mandatory military service and is serving as a military police officer in the army's police force. He enlisted in March 2023 after finishing filming for the action drama.

The actor recently went viral on social media for his visuals while acting as the host of Army Fest 2023 where K-pop idols gave electrifying performances on the streets.

Nam Joo-hyuk stars as a Vigilante in the new Disney+ drama

The upcoming action and psychological drama Vigilante is slated to release on November 8, 2023, and will end on November 29, 2023. It will release a total of eight episodes throughout its airing duration. The drama will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Each episode will have a duration of one hour and five minutes, and the drama will air one episode weekly, specifically on Wednesdays.

The psychological and action drama Vigilante delves into the life of Kim Ji-yong, who is currently studying in the police academy and leads a double life. During the day, he preaches the importance of treating criminals by law, but as the sun sets and night falls in South Korea, he transforms into a Vigilante. He patrols the dark streets to hunt down criminals who have escaped punishment using the law against justice.

The upcoming drama, is helmed by director Choi Jeong-yeol and penned by screenwriter Lee Min-seop. It features a talented and versatile cast bringing to life the story adapted from the webtoon of the same name created by Kim Gyu-sam. The cast includes Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Kim So-jin.

1) Nam Joo-hyuk as Kim Ji-yong

The Twenty-Five and Twenty-One actor plays the role of a studious student, Kim Ji-yong, who is pursuing a career at a model police academy. He is learning how police officers work and safeguard and execute the law. However, he has two faces – one where he abides by the law as a proper citizen, and at night, he transforms into a Vigilante who hunts down criminals and punishes them himself, defying the law.

2) Yoo Ji-tae as Jo-heon

The veteran actor Yoo Ji-tae plays the interesting character of Jo-heon, who leads the investigation team chasing after Kim Ji-yong, the Vigilante, to punish him for his crimes.

Yoo Ji-tae has appeared in dramas such as Jugglers, Different Dreams, When My Love Blooms, Healer, and others.

3) Lee Joon-hyuk as Cho Kang-ok

Dark Hole actor Lee Joon-hyuk takes on the role of Cho Kang-ok, who assists Kim Ji-yong while he hunts down criminals.

Lee Joon-hyuk has appeared in dramas including House of Bluebird, Naked Fireman, Stranger, Are You Human?, and The Lies Within. He also recently made a cameo appearance in Our Beloved Summer.

4) Kim So-jin as Choi Mi-ryeo

The veteran actress Kim So-jin portrays a reporter named Choi Mi-ryeo, who broadcasts details about the incidents that occur in the drama Vigilante.

She is known for her work in dramas like Through the Darkness, Marriage Contract, and others.

The trailer has fans excited about the upcoming show

In the trailer, Nam Joo-hyuk is showcased in action, punishing criminals who have escaped the law while Yoo Ji-tae wears a serious expression as he tries to decode the Vigilante's actions.

Lee Joon-hyuk appears anxious as he tries to help Nam Joo-hyuk, and the broadcast reporter Kim So-jin continues to report on the events while referring to the person behind the murders of criminals.

Fans can't wait to watch Nam Joo-hyuk's new action thriller in November 2023.