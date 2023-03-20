“Serve well and come back safely”: Fans pour in support as Nam Joo-hyuk begins his mandatory military service

On March 20, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that actor Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency Management SOOP officially informed fans that the actor will begin his military service today, on March 20. He will be joining his mandatory military service as a Military Police officer.

It is mandatory for every male citizen in South Korea to enlist in the military owing to the ongoing tension with their neighboring country, North Korea, ever since the two countries were divided. Every able-bodied male citizen has to serve two or more years in the military depending on the department where an individual is assigned.

As the actor is all set to enlist in the military, fans cannot keep calm and spammed social media with their concerns and best wishes. One Twitter user said:

"Serve well and come back safely!"

daisy han @kdramadaisy



Serve well and come back safely! 🥹 #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting in the military today 20th MarchServe well and come back safely! 🥹 #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting in the military today 20th MarchServe well and come back safely! 🥹 https://t.co/eAXO0356Cc

“We’ll miss you so much”: Twitterati can’t keep calm as Nam Joo-hyuk enlists in his military service

NAM JOOHYUK @jjwogiverse



According to Management SOOP, Nam Joo-hyuk will begin his military service as a member of the military police task force today.



After receiving basic military training for five weeks and completing education— Actor #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting for the military today March 20According to Management SOOP, Nam Joo-hyuk will begin his military service as a member of the military police task force today.After receiving basic military training for five weeks and completing education— Actor #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting for the military today March 20 According to Management SOOP, Nam Joo-hyuk will begin his military service as a member of the military police task force today.After receiving basic military training for five weeks and completing education— https://t.co/j6llaJ3p1j

As has been reported by several South Korean media outlets, Nam Joo-hyuk has already enlisted for his mandatory military service at his training center and will soon begin his service as a Military Police officer. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the actor has passed the military police task force examination so that he can serve as a police officer in the military.

It has also been reported that the Start Up actor will receive his basic training for over five weeks and finish the required education for the post in an administrative position before being assigned to his own battalion or unit.

Fans are pouring in their love and support for Nam Joo-hyuk, stating that they will miss him and pray for his well-being. Fans also want him to be surrounded by the right people when he serves his country and want him to stay healthy.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Nam Joo-hyuk's enlistment news:

namzy 📂 @namzyfiles serve well and stay healthy! see you again on sep 19th 2024! 🫡

#NAMJOOHYUK #남주혁 we’ll miss you so muchserve well and stay healthy! see you again on sep 19th 2024! 🫡 we’ll miss you so much 😭 serve well and stay healthy! see you again on sep 19th 2024! 🫡#NAMJOOHYUK #남주혁 https://t.co/IFB14GIXfe

sarah @sourahd



praying you’ll stay healthy and that you’ll spend those days surrounded by the best people ever.

“wherever you are, i’ll make sure my support reaches you.” i’ll be waiting 🤍



#namjoohyuk #남주혁

d-day…praying you’ll stay healthy and that you’ll spend those days surrounded by the best people ever.“wherever you are, i’ll make sure my support reaches you.” i’ll be waiting 🤍 d-day…praying you’ll stay healthy and that you’ll spend those days surrounded by the best people ever.“wherever you are, i’ll make sure my support reaches you.” i’ll be waiting 🤍#namjoohyuk #남주혁 https://t.co/003NHAFfV6

NAM JOOHYUK @jjwogiverse



NAM JOOHYUK FIGHTING! 🫡🪖



D-549



#남주혁 #ナムジュヒョク #นัมจูฮยอก Hello everyone! We are creating this thread for the progress chart of #NamJoohyuk 's military service. Let's all wish him good health, prepare for #Vigilante , and wait together until he comes back safely.NAM JOOHYUK FIGHTING! 🫡🪖D-549 Hello everyone! We are creating this thread for the progress chart of #NamJoohyuk's military service. Let's all wish him good health, prepare for #Vigilante, and wait together until he comes back safely.NAM JOOHYUK FIGHTING! 🫡🪖D-549#남주혁 #ナムジュヒョク #นัมจูฮยอก https://t.co/kGPcK29I60

Amy @jjwogurnjh



#NamJooHyuk #남주혁 Serve well and come back safely, love. I'll be waiting for you Serve well and come back safely, love. I'll be waiting for you 💙#NamJooHyuk #남주혁 https://t.co/FHrdisOiEE

mirah @jhybrinx



see u in 2024 my love

#NamJooHyuk #남주혁 nam joo hyuk’s enlistment starts today…I hope you will be surrounded by good people. please take a good care of yourself. you surely will be missed, we will be waiting for you, always. we love you 🫶🏻🫶🏻see u in 2024 my love nam joo hyuk’s enlistment starts today…I hope you will be surrounded by good people. please take a good care of yourself. you surely will be missed, we will be waiting for you, always. we love you 🫶🏻🫶🏻see u in 2024 my love 😭💗#NamJooHyuk #남주혁 https://t.co/gHXMglGCHr

livin'person 🌻 @yjjwz_ time really flies so fast....to this day there has been no news from you but we'll wait for it and waiting for Vigilante to release too . stay safe, baek yi jin 🏻 🏻



#NamJooHyuk nam joohyuk will enlist military tommorow 🤧 , you will be miss joohyukk aatime really flies so fast....to this day there has been no news from you but we'll wait for it and waiting for Vigilante to release too. stay safe, baek yi jin nam joohyuk will enlist military tommorow 🤧 , you will be miss joohyukk aa 😫 time really flies so fast....to this day there has been no news from you but we'll wait for it and waiting for Vigilante to release too ❤❤ . stay safe, baek yi jin 😭✋🏻✋🏻#NamJooHyuk https://t.co/95CqwmkuwO

Meanwhile, the actor has reportedly finished filming for his upcoming Disney+ original series Vigilante, and fans are expecting to hear about its release date soon. He will be playing the role of an anti-hero in the series who punishes criminals in a manner that speaks to justice for him. Needless to say, fans are excited to see him in a new role.

He was last seen in the Netflix series Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, where viewers loved his chemistry with Kim Tae-ri. Fans also hope to see him on another show with the actress.

More about Nam Joo-hyuk

Beginning his career as a model, Nam Joo-hyuk always dreamed of becoming a basketball player when he was in school. However, after suffering severe injuries, he could not pursue his dream, and later joined the entertainment industry as a model before moving onto acting in a number of dramas. He made his acting debut in 2018 with the drama Surplus Princess.

He is well-known for hit dramas including The Bride of Habaek, The Light In Your Eyes, The School Nurse Files, Start-Up, Who Are You: School 2015, and others. The actor has also appeared in a number of movies, including The Great Battle and Remember, among others.

It has been reported by the South Korean media that Nam Joo-hyuk will serve for 549 days in the military and will be discharged on September 19, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes