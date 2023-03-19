“Two Best Actors in One Frame’: K-drama fans excited over Namkoong Min’s cameo in the upcoming episode of Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver 2

On March 18, 2023, SBS dropped episode 8 of the Lee Je-hoon’s ongoing drama Taxi Driver 2. By the end of the series, it gave a preview of the upcoming episode where Namkoong Min was seen in his One Dollar Lawyer character Chun Ji-hoon saying something to protagonist Kim Do-ki.

After watching the preview for the upcoming episode 9, K-drama fans could not contain their excitement at the prospect of watching the two actors in a drama together. User @iconickdramas tweeted:

"OMG Namkoong Min cameo as Cheon Jihun of #OneDollarLawyer in the next episode of #TaxiDriver2! TWO BEST ACTORS IN ONE FRAME"

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



TWO BEST ACTORS IN ONE FRAME OMG Namkoong Min cameo as Cheon Jihun of #OneDollarLawyer in the next episode of #TaxiDriver2 TWO BEST ACTORS IN ONE FRAME OMG Namkoong Min cameo as Cheon Jihun of #OneDollarLawyer in the next episode of #TaxiDriver2! TWO BEST ACTORS IN ONE FRAME https://t.co/iDvpR8iGjD

Taxi Driver 2 revolves around the reunion of the Rainbow Taxi team, who plan to carry out the revenge on behalf of the victims who have either been wronged by evil people or the law. The team pledged to provide justice to the victims in their own manner. Kim Do-ki, the star taxi driver, carries out the plan under the leadership of Jung Sung-chul.

K-dramas fans can’t keep calm as Lee Je-hoon and Namkoong Min will be seen together in the upcoming episode of Taxi Driver 2

Lee Je-hoon is one of the most well-known actors in South Korea and is known for his well-known dramas, including Tomorrow With You, Where Stars Land, Move To Heaven, Signal, and others. He is also a director and has contributed to Unframed. Meanwhile, Namkoong Min is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and has appeared in dramas like Doctor Prisoner, Hot Stove League, Awaken, The Veil, etc.

Actor Lee Je-hoon has already made a guest appearance in two of Namkoong Min’s dramas - One Dollar Lawyer (2022) and Hot Stove League (2019). Now, with the release of the preview clip showing the two actors for the upcoming episode of Taxi Driver 2, fans cannot wait to see them share the screen one more time.

Following Namkoong Min’s cameo in the ongoing drama, many fans are calling it the best cameo of the year as he is returning the favor of his previous drama One Dollar Lawyer to Lee Je-hoon. The latter has previously hinted that there will be a crossover between Taxi Driver 2 with another drama, which soon turned out to be One Dollar Lawyer.

As such, with the narratives of Taxi Driver 2 and One Dollar Lawyer coming together briefly, fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary 🫶🏼



Lee Jehoon made a cameo in Namgoong Min's



Jehoon also appeared in Min's 2019 drama Hot Stove League <3 Our 2 BEST actors said: give & take cameos🫶🏼Lee Jehoon made a cameo in Namgoong Min's #OneDollarLawyer last year & now, Min's going to make his cameo too in Jehoon's #TaxiDriver2 Jehoon also appeared in Min's 2019 drama Hot Stove League <3 Our 2 BEST actors said: give & take cameos 😝🫶🏼Lee Jehoon made a cameo in Namgoong Min's #OneDollarLawyer last year & now, Min's going to make his cameo too in Jehoon's #TaxiDriver2!Jehoon also appeared in Min's 2019 drama Hot Stove League <3 https://t.co/96q9Uv9gIy

ya🍑 @soraabitna

how am i supposed to survive until next week?!



#TaxiDriver2Ep8

preview for ep9



OMG NAM GOONG MIN REALLY ?!?!how am i supposed to survive until next week?!preview for ep9 OMG NAM GOONG MIN REALLY ?!?! how am i supposed to survive until next week?!😭#TaxiDriver2Ep8preview for ep9📌 https://t.co/8cPhmYzlVY

𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬 ♡ @cloudramas



#TaxiDriver2Ep8 CHEON JIHUN MAKING AN APPEARANCE IN TAXI DRIVER AAAA FINALLY NAMKOONG MIN COMING TO JEHOON'S DRAMA AFTER JEHOON'S APPEARANCE IN BOTH HOT STOVE LEAGUE AND ONE DOLLAR LAWYER IM SCREAMING CHEON JIHUN MAKING AN APPEARANCE IN TAXI DRIVER AAAA FINALLY NAMKOONG MIN COMING TO JEHOON'S DRAMA AFTER JEHOON'S APPEARANCE IN BOTH HOT STOVE LEAGUE AND ONE DOLLAR LAWYER IM SCREAMING#TaxiDriver2Ep8 https://t.co/A8nqQN3x1O

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble The best cameo of the year coming next episode it’s #NamkoongMin as Cheon Jihun of #OneDollarLawyer to return the favour in #TaxiDriver2 The best cameo of the year coming next episode it’s #NamkoongMin as Cheon Jihun of #OneDollarLawyer to return the favour in #TaxiDriver2 https://t.co/dlswpcGa06

Taxi Driver 2 is a sixteen-episode drama featuring Lee Je-hoon as Kim Do-ki, Kim Eui-sung as Jang Sung-chul, and Pyo Ye-jin as hacker Ahn Go-eun. The show is helmed by director Park Joon-woo and penned by screenwriters Oh Sang-ho and Lee Ji-hyun.

Meanwhile, SBS drama One Dollar Lawyer revolves around a lawyer named Chun Ji-hun who used to charge his client only one dollar for his fees and solve their cases sincerely. The show featured actors Namkoong Min, Kim Ji-eun, and Park Jin-woo.

Lee Je-hoon's Taxi Driver 2 is slated to premiere every Friday and Saturday and is available to stream on Viki.

Poll : 0 votes