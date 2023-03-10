Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin confirmed to star as leads in the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island

On March 10, South Korean media outlet Star News confirmed that Unlock My Boss actor Chae Jong-hyeop will be appearing in the upcoming comedy and romance drama Diva of the Deserted Island. It was previously confirmed in February that actress Park Eun-bin will be joining the show as the female lead.

The upcoming drama will showcase the story of a girl who once dreamt of becoming a singer but ended up drifting to an isolated island. After living alone for over 15 years in isolation, the girl will be found by people who will take her to modern society where she will learn how to live like a civilized person again.

Chae Jong-hyeop is set to chronicle the role of Kang Bo-geol, who will be guiding Seo Mok-ha, the character played by Park Eun-bin in her dream of pursuing singing.

Chae Jong-hyeop will chronicle the role of production director Kang Bo-geol in the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island

In the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island, Seo Mok-ha is a girl who gets lost while on her way to audition in Seoul on a deserted island and will be unable to return home for 15 long years.

She later gets discovered by people who take her back to society, where she musters up the courage to dream of becoming a singer again.

According to Star News, Chae Jong-hyeop’s character, Kang Bo-geol, is a broadcasting station producer who is responsible for music and entertainment programs.

While on his volunteer programs, he finds out that Seo Mok-ha has been restricted from modern society for over fifteen years on an isolated island. It has been reported that the two will share some special kind of connection that will unravel in the upcoming episodes of the new drama.

Meanwhile, Cha Hak-yeon and Kim Hyo-jin have also been confirmed by the same media outlet on the aforementioned date that they will be joining Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin in Diva of the Deserted Island. Kim Joo-hun and Lee Re have also reportedly been confirmed to join the cast.

The show will be helmed by director Oh Choong Hwan, famous for his projects Big Mouth, Hotel Del Luna, Doctors, and My Love From The Star. The show is set to be penned by screenwriter Park Hye-ryun, famous for her previous projects including Pinnochio, I Hear Your Voice, and others.

Oh Choong-hwan and Park Hye-ryun will be reunited for the third time for the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island. They had previously worked together for the Bae Suzy’s drama Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping, which was a smash hit.

Similar to the director and screenwriter, it is also a reunion for actors Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin, who have previously worked together on the Baeksang Winning drama Hot Stove League. Fans are already anticipating the chemistry the two will showcase in the upcoming drama.

More about Park Eun-bin and Chae Jong-hyeop

Park Eun-bin has recently been in the limelight and is a topic of discussion among international and domestic fans for her ultimate role in the Netflix hit series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where she played the role of an autistic character.

The character made her a fan favorite and they can’t wait to watch her next show. She has featured in other dramas as well, including Hello, My Twenties, Do You Like Brahms, The King’s Affection, and more.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong-hyeop is one of the rising actors in South Korea who rose to international fame and recognition by starring in the Netflix drama Nevertheless. Since then, he has starred in a number of dramas, including Witch’s Dinner, Unlock My Boss, Love All Play, and others.

Park Eun-bin has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Chae Jong-hyeop has been confirmed to star as the lead in Is It Fate? Alongside Kim So-hyun.

