Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin are in talks to star as leads in the upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island

On January 12, 2023, a South Korean media outlet reported that Chae Jong-hyeop will star as the main lead in the upcoming romantic comedy drama Diva of the Deserted Island. A source from the actor’s agency YNK Entertainment responded to the news, saying:

"It is one of the projects [actor Chae Jong-hyeop] has received an offer for."

Previously, on December 14, 2022, it was reported by the same media outlet that Park Eun-bin will take up the lead role in the upcoming drama. Her agency had then responded by explaining that the actress was reviewing the offer.

The upcoming drama Diva of the Deserted Island presents a romantic comedy chronicling the journey of a girl who accidentally drifts onto a deserted island after encountering an unfortunate accident. The drama will unravel how she gets discovered after fifteen years and showcase her struggles in adapting to a changed world.

Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin will portray the roles of Bo Geol and Mok Ha if they accept the casting offer.

Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin will reunite for Diva of the Deserted Island if they accept the casting offer

Actor Chae Jong-hyeop has been offered the lead role of Bo Gyeol, who shares a deep connection and relationship with the female character Mok Ha. Meanwhile, Park Eun-bin will essay the role of the lost girl, Mok Ha, who was cut off from the world for 15 years.

When she gets discovered after years of living alone on a deserted island, Mok Ha finds it challenging and difficult to adjust to the changed world. It is safe to assume that Bo Gyeol will provide a helping hand to Mok Ha in her journey to find a place for herself in the world.

Fans are all the more excited at the prospect of lead actors Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin reuniting for the upcoming drama. Both actors previously appeared together in the 2019 Baeksang-winning drama Hot Stove League.

In the 2019 drama, Park Eun-bin played the role of Lee Se-young, manager of the baseball team Dreams, while the actor essayed the role of pitcher Yoo Min-ho.

Director Oh Choong-hwan and screenwriter Park Hye-ryun will be joining hands again for the upcoming drama. The two have previously worked together on the hit series While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up.

More about Chae Jong-hyeop and Park Eun-bin

çökelek @parktaejunlover

#chaejonghyeop #UnlockMyBoss

WE NEED HIM IN A PSYCHOPATH ROLE WE NEED HIM IN A PSYCHOPATH ROLE#chaejonghyeop #UnlockMyBosshttps://t.co/dcBZ953YRC

The actor has been captivating the attention of K-drama fans with his choice of unique projects and outstanding acting skills. He has been cast in many dramas and made his major breakthrough internationally with the Netflix drama Nevertheless.

He has also starred in a number of hit dramas including Witch’s Diner, Hot Stove League, Witch’s Diner, Love All Play, No Bad Days, Between Friends, and many others. Chae Jong-hyeop is currently starring in the ongoing ENA drama Unlock My Boss.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-bin recently starred in the Netflix hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo where she played the role of an autistic lawyer, Woo Young-woo, showcasing the joys and struggles in her life's journey. Fans have praised her for her perfect execution of the role.

She is known for other dramas including The Kings Affection, Do You Like Brahms?, Entertainer, Hot Stove League, and many others.

Chae Jong-hyeop has been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Is It Fate? alongside Kim So-hyun. Meanwhile, Park Eun-bin is reportedly confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

No release date or other details about the broadcast or production of Diva of the Deserted Island have been released.

Poll : 0 votes