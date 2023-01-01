2022 KBS Drama Awards winners: Curtain Call actors take home six wins

Kang Ha-neul and Ha Ji-won starrer drama Curtain Call emerged as the biggest winner of the 2022 KBS Drama Awards. It won six awards in total, including all the individual acting awards. The ceremony was held on December 31, 2022, and was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa, and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri.

The 2022 KBS Drama Awards presented viewers with not just deserving winners but some interesting interactions too. EXO’s D.O., for instance, who won three awards, was completely surprised when he was called for the Top Excellence Award, and fans are loving his reaction.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) of the 2022 KBS Drama Awards went to Joo Sang-wook and Lee Seung-gi for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won and The Law Cafe respectively.

For those unversed, this award ceremony takes into account only dramas that are aired on KBS. Every major network channel such as SBS and MBC also hold their respective annual year-end award shows.

Check out all the winners of the 2022 KBS Drama Awards

From thrillers to romcoms to legal drama, KBS produced a variety of series in 2022. Recognizing creators and actors with excellence awards was the aim of their annual year-end KBS Drama Awards held on December 31, 2022.

Coming a close second from Curtain Call, K-drama Bloody Heart secured four wins at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards. Take a look at all the winners of the awards show below:

Daesang: Joo Sang-wook for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won and Lee Seung-gi for The Law Cafe

Top Excellence Award (Actor): Kang Ha-neul for Curtain Call and EXO's D.O. for Bad Prosecutor

Top Excellence Award (Actress): Park Jin-hee for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won and Ha Ji-won for Curtain Call

Excellence Award in a Mini-Series: Lee Joon and Kang Han-na for Bloody Heart, Girl's Day's Hyeri for Moonshine

Excellence Awards in a Long-Form Drama: Yoon Shi-yoon and Park Ji-young for It's Beautiful Now, Im Joo-hwan and Lee Han-na for Three Siblings Bravely

Excellence Awards in a Daily Drama: Baek Sung-hyun for The Love In Your Eyes, Yang Byung-yeol for Bravo, My Life, Park Han-na for Vengeance of the Bride, Cha Re-ryun for Gold Mask

Best Couple Award:

Kang Ha-neul and Ha Ji-won for Curtain Call,

Kim Seung-soo and Kim So-Eun for Three Siblings Bravely,

Na In-woo and SNSD's Seohyun for Jinxed At First,

EXO's D.O. and Lee Se-hee for Bad Prosecutor,

Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo for Café Minamdang,

Yoo Shi-yoon and Bae Da-bin for It's Beautiful Now,

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young for The Law Cafe,

Lee Joon and Kang Han-na for Bloody Heart

Popularity Award: Kang Ha-neul for Curtain Call, EXO's D.O. and Lee Se-hee for Bad Prosecutor, Krystal for Crystal Love

Best Supporting Actress: Park Ji-yeon for Bloody Heart, Ye Ji-won for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won

Best Supporting Actor: Sung Dong-il for If You Wish Upon Me and Curtain Call, Heo Sung-tae for Bloody Heart

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award: VIXX's Cha Hak-yeon for The Stain, Shin Eun-soo for Nineteen Otters

Best New Actress: Kang Mina for Moonshine and Café Minamdang, Girls' Generation's Seohyun for Jinxed at First, Jung Ji-so for Curtain Call

Best New Actor: Byun Woo-seok for Moonshine, Lee Yoo-jin for Three Siblings Bravely, Chae Jong-hyeop for Love All Play

Best Child Actress: Yoon Chae-na for Love Twist, The Love In Your Eyes

Best Child Actor: Jung Min-joon for Gold Mask

Meanwhile, the 2022 KBS Drama Awards was an amazing night for fans to watch their favorite actors show off their charms on the red carpet and their many interactions with other celebrities.

