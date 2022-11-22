Lee Seung-gi has reportedly not been paid for his music in the last 18 years

South Korean actor and singer Lee Seung-gi hasn't been paid for his music in the last 18 years, as per the latest reports.

On November 17, the actor formally requested a transparent report on his musical activities and revenue earned from his former agency, Hook Entertainment, for the past 18 years. In the same report, the actor claimed that he hasn't received a single penny for the sales he has made from his albums.

On November 21, Dispatch reported that in January 2021, the actor mistakenly received a message from an employee of Hook Entertainment where he could see the profits and earnings made from the sales of his music. However, he did not receive any of the profits and earnings.

The actor's claims were seemingly corroborated when Dispatch recently revealed that the actor never received any money from Hook Entertainment.

Lee Seung-gi has composed over 130 songs in his 18-year musical career. The actor rose to fame in 2004 when he made his debut with Because You Are My Girl. Following his debut song, which was produced by PSY, he composed other top songs such as Delete.

The actor and singer went on to win many awards, including two Baeksang Arts Awards, four Mnet Asian Music Awards, eight SBS Drama Awards, and twelve SBS Entertainment Awards.

Lee Seung-gi's music reportedly earned 9.6 billion won ($7.1 million) between 2009 and 2022

Neha 네하 방카 @nehabnk Jeyup S Kwaak @kwaakreports A shocking exposé on Korea's entertainment industry by Korea's Dispatch says the agency of top actor and singer Lee Seung-gi has been withholding ALL streaming proceeds from his 18-year recording career (100+ songs). Hook Entertainment has often been cited as an exemplary 1/ twitter.com/dispatchsns/st… A shocking exposé on Korea's entertainment industry by Korea's Dispatch says the agency of top actor and singer Lee Seung-gi has been withholding ALL streaming proceeds from his 18-year recording career (100+ songs). Hook Entertainment has often been cited as an exemplary 1/ twitter.com/dispatchsns/st… Good thread explaining how an expose by Dispatch shows that Lee Seung-gi's agency Hook Entertainment, has been withholding all streaming proceeds earned during his nearly 20 yr-recording career, one that involved over 100 songs. Lee is among South Korea's top celebrities. twitter.com/kwaakreports/s… Good thread explaining how an expose by Dispatch shows that Lee Seung-gi's agency Hook Entertainment, has been withholding all streaming proceeds earned during his nearly 20 yr-recording career, one that involved over 100 songs. Lee is among South Korea's top celebrities. twitter.com/kwaakreports/s…

According to Dispatch, Hook Entertainment made a huge amount of profit from Lee Seung-gi's albums, but the Return singer never received the profits. He sold more than 100,000 copies of his first three albums, released in 2004, 2006, and 2007. Many used his music as their ringtones as the actor’s popularity rose during those times. They also used his music as background music for Cyworld. However, his former agency hasn’t paid him anything from the music’s profit and revenue, including royalties.

PSY, the producer for Lee Seung-gi’s debut song Because You Are My Girl, stated that he received royalties after the sale and streams of the song.

Hook Entertainment reportedly hid every profit the actor earned from his songs and albums. It has been reported that between 2006 and 2022, the actor’s music earned him over $7.16 million in revenue. The amount was recorded as sales in his agency’s corporate account.

The agency has reportedly manipulated the sales and revenue report for the actor’s musical activities. Dispatch also reported that account reports for sales and revenue from 2004 to 2009 have been lost, and the information can no longer be recovered. It is hard to confirm how much money was spent and how much profit the actor has earned from his hit songs during those times. The South Korean publication estimated that the sales would amount to ₩10.0 billion KRW (about $7.46 million). The actor did not receive any of the profits he made from the digital sales of his sixth album.

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



They obtained the settlement statement showing 9.6 bn won recorded as music sales on Hook bank book, but Lee received nothing. It also stated Hook gaslight him over the years.



entertain.naver.com/read?oid=433&a…

VF Dispatch shared #LeeSeungGi received 0 won frm his music.They obtained the settlement statement showing 9.6 bn won recorded as music sales on Hook bank book, but Lee received nothing. It also stated Hook gaslight him over the years. #KoreanUpdates VF Dispatch shared #LeeSeungGi received 0 won frm his music. They obtained the settlement statement showing 9.6 bn won recorded as music sales on Hook bank book, but Lee received nothing. It also stated Hook gaslight him over the years.entertain.naver.com/read?oid=433&a…#KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/HkWN2NLuHs

According to the Dispatch report, Lee Seung-gi was the victim of gaslighting by his former agency, Hook Entertainment, on numerous occasions.

DINU 💫 #SeunggiSupportSquad @Seunggimylove



These words hit even more differently now From the way he's even talking abt the CEO here, he probably didn't know, even back then how was gaslighted by them



#LeeSeungGi #이승기 "I strugged every day. I was never complimented by the ppl who were close to me"These words hit even more differently nowFrom the way he's even talking abt the CEO here, he probably didn't know, even back then how was gaslighted by them "I strugged every day. I was never complimented by the ppl who were close to me"These words hit even more differently now 😭 From the way he's even talking abt the CEO here, he probably didn't know, even back then how was gaslighted by them 💔#LeeSeungGi #이승기 https://t.co/mfnVMxZswt

Dispatch also reported that people in authority at the agency used to mock him.

“Seung Gi! Your fans don’t buy albums. They don’t have money but have a lot of things they want.”

Another person in authority from Hook Entertainment reportedly used to manipulate him, saying:

“Manager Kim. Lee Seung Gi is done for. Take the right path. Save on expenses.”

According to the report, the CEO of his former agency made sure the actor did not use company’s card for food and personal activities.

Fans of the actor are outraged and angry on Twitter

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger at Hook Entertainment, expressing their desire to take strict action against the agency.

🌸 D-19 @shadow_light22

#LeeSeungGi twitter.com/shadow_light22… 🌸 D-19 @shadow_light22

#LeeSeungGi

https://t.co/YN99uZFNHy Negative and minus singer?! sorry I can't come up with nice words to react with🪝https://t.co/YN99uZFNHy twitter.com/LSG_hall/statu… Negative and minus singer?! sorry I can't come up with nice words to react with🪝😡#LeeSeungGihttps://t.co/YN99uZFNHy twitter.com/LSG_hall/statu… The reactions of cha eun woo and everyone present there as he hit those high notes and they told him and his mom, his songs were not good enough to make profit, i hope you rot in hell for all the mental stress you caused him! The reactions of cha eun woo and everyone present there as he hit those high notes and they told him and his mom, his songs were not good enough to make profit, i hope you rot in hell for all the mental stress you caused him! 😑#LeeSeungGi twitter.com/shadow_light22…

Fans are saddened by how badly the actor was treated by his former agency.

DINU 💫 #SeunggiSupportSquad @Seunggimylove



My heart just broke even more reading how Seunggi said "I'm not a negative singer, I'm also making money from music"



That's how pure hearted he is The people who used his innocence like this are just pure evil!!



#LeeSeungGi I can't stop crying, my heart breaks for himMy heart just broke even more reading how Seunggi said "I'm not a negative singer, I'm also making money from music"That's how pure hearted he isThe people who used his innocence like this are just pure evil!! I can't stop crying, my heart breaks for him 😭My heart just broke even more reading how Seunggi said "I'm not a negative singer, I'm also making money from music" 💔That's how pure hearted he is 😭 The people who used his innocence like this are just pure evil!!#LeeSeungGi https://t.co/gGflmCNZdC

🌸LeeSeungGi 🌸이승기🌸🇵🇰🇨🇦 @bee08lsg

He was always no.1 ruling the charts.

Everyone avoided the clash with his songs as they were unbeatable.

How dare those leeches snatched his happy moments and his rewards. He is the unbeatable ballad kimg of SK

#LeeSeungGi #이승기 The audacity of those liars to call him -ve.He was always no.1 ruling the charts.Everyone avoided the clash with his songs as they were unbeatable.How dare those leeches snatched his happy moments and his rewards. He is the unbeatable ballad kimg of SK The audacity of those liars to call him -ve.He was always no.1 ruling the charts.Everyone avoided the clash with his songs as they were unbeatable.How dare those leeches snatched his happy moments and his rewards. He is the unbeatable ballad kimg of SK #LeeSeungGi #이승기 https://t.co/S7VYFNuxBK

leelee 🌸 The Law Cafe 🌸 @lee_lee033 . How can Hook be so evil she has abused Seunggi and treated him like a slave for the past 18 years. Not only that even threatened to kill !!!! Now it’s really obvious who leaked the news What really happened in 2021 has finally come to light . And I’m crying. How can Hook be so evilshe has abused Seunggi and treated him like a slave for the past 18 years. Not only that even threatened to kill !!!! Now it’s really obvious who leaked the news #LeeSeungGi What really happened in 2021 has finally come to light . And I’m crying 😭. How can Hook be so evil 👿 she has abused Seunggi and treated him like a slave for the past 18 years. Not only that even threatened to kill !!!! Now it’s really obvious who leaked the news #LeeSeungGi https://t.co/CNHHqXJ5D5

Fans are sending their support and encouragement to the singer, who is finally fighting for his rights.

єץคภﻮ•ᵃⁱʳᵉⁿ @eyaaaaful87 korea dispatch @dispatchsns



이승기는 2004년 데뷔해 총 27장의 앨범을 발표했습니다. 하지만 정산금은 0원. '디스패치'가 이승기 음원 정산 내역을 입수했습니다.



entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=4…



#이승기 #LeeSeungGi #hook #dispatch #디스패치 #exclusive [단독] "음원 정산, 0원 받았다"…이승기, 후크의 노예 18년이승기는 2004년 데뷔해 총 27장의 앨범을 발표했습니다. 하지만 정산금은 0원. '디스패치'가 이승기 음원 정산 내역을 입수했습니다. [단독] "음원 정산, 0원 받았다"…이승기, 후크의 노예 18년이승기는 2004년 데뷔해 총 27장의 앨범을 발표했습니다. 하지만 정산금은 0원. '디스패치'가 이승기 음원 정산 내역을 입수했습니다.🔗entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=4…#이승기 #LeeSeungGi #hook #dispatch #디스패치 #exclusive https://t.co/7gLcOHysyG For #LeeSeungGi to say that he will now fight for his right even if it costs him his career is beyond heartbreaking. He's been nothing but a hardworking and loyal artist. He's brought so much happiness to people all over the world. To think that he's been treated like this.🤬🤬🤬 twitter.com/dispatchsns/st… For #LeeSeungGi to say that he will now fight for his right even if it costs him his career is beyond heartbreaking. He's been nothing but a hardworking and loyal artist. He's brought so much happiness to people all over the world. To think that he's been treated like this.🤬🤬🤬 twitter.com/dispatchsns/st…

seaseabunny🌸🌸🌸 @seasea_bunny . We all want to support him & cheer him up, rite? Let's support him with positive ways . Airen is his strength. Dear Airens, let's shower #LeeSeungGi with positive comments in his YouTube, that we really want Season 2 bcoz he is 1000.000/10 & We miss him a lot. We all want to support him & cheer him up, rite? Let's support him with positive ways. Airen is his strength. Dear Airens, let's shower #LeeSeungGi with positive comments in his YouTube, that we really want Season 2 bcoz he is 1000.000/10 & We miss him a lot💛. We all want to support him & cheer him up, rite? Let's support him with positive ways❤☺. Airen is his strength. https://t.co/Cbsvs0jl4u

Lee Seung-gi left Hook Entertainment in 2021 and established his own agency called Human Made. He recently starred in KBS2 drama The Law Cafe.

Poll : 0 votes