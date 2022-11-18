Hook Entertainment confirms Lee Seung-gi’s payment disclosure request, address police raid reports

Hook Entertainment confirmed reports of Lee Seung-gi requesting details on his payments from the agency.

On November 18, the agency released a statement in which they acknowledged the Vagabond actor’s request for transparent accounts, stating:

“Hello. This is Hook Entertainment. We would like to address the issue regarding the news reports that our agency star Lee Seung-gi sent a certification of contents to Hook Entertainment. Hook Entertainment has received a certification of contents from Lee Seung-gi and is reviewing related data and preparing a response accordingly.”

The reason behind the transparent disclosure of payments was reported to be because of the recent police raid on the agency, as it allegedly had connections to the embezzlement activities of Kang Jong-hyun, the former boyfriend of Park Min-young.

On November 10, SBS News reported that the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency raided Hook Entertainment for five hours. The agency is home to Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Seung-gi, and Park Min-young, among others. As per the report, the reason was unknown, but it was believed to be in connection to Kang Jong-hyun.

Kang Jong-hyun made headlines after Dispatch published an exposé on his problematic life and relationship with actress Park Min-young. Hook Entertainment was reported to have links with Kang, who was already suspected of embezzling funds.

SBS News also reported that three different companies listed in connection to Kang were raided. Considering Hook Entertainment’s background, it is believed to have come under the radar for the same. The agency was raided from 12 pm to 5 pm. However, some reports also mentioned insiders' statement that it had no connection to Kang.

Reports of the raid created a chain reaction. On November 18, Sports World reported that Youn Yuh-jung was leaving Hook Entertainment “after deep consideration.” Hours later, the agency denied the report. However, on the same day, Sports Chosun also reported that Lee Seung-gi asked for accounting receipts from the agency for transparency.

An insider told Sports Chosun:

“Lee Seung-gi’s representatives feel there is a discrepancy in the amount of payment he received for his activities and have asked for a transparent accounting for all of his projects and activities.”

The report surprised many as the actor has been with Hook Entertainment for the past 18 years since his debut in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Hook Entertainment confirmed that the actor did ask for accounts. They also added that they were “working hard to resolve the issue amicably without any misunderstandings between the two parties.”

The agency also addressed the police raid issue without explicitly mentioning it. They apologized for the late reply but mentioned that they could not reveal information about the “series of incidents reported in the media.”

“Due to the seriousness of the issue raised, it is currently difficult to say anything about the issue, and as soon as the situation is sorted out to some extent, we will release an official statement on the related matter.”

Known as one of the most powerful agencies and housing incredibly successful actors such as Park Min-young, Lee Seung-gi, and Youn Yuh-jung, the future of Hook Entertainment seems bleak.

