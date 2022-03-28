Oscars 2022: Youn Yuh-jung’s gesture for Troy Kotsur wins hearts online

Among many, the moment that became the talk of the town during the Oscars 2022 was a heartfelt interaction shared between Youn Yuh-jung and Troy Kotsur. Both actors, in their wonderful might, the former being the 2021 Oscar-winner for Minari and the latter as the 2022 Oscar-winner for CODA, their interaction won hearts globally.

53-year-old Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Award in the history of the Oscars. Before revealing the answers vocally, the Minari actress announced the award in sign language. She even held his trophy for him while the actor signed his acceptance speech. The gesture has many fans emotional and talking about how pure the entire interaction looked.

Youn Yuh-jung and Troy Kotsur’s heartfelt interaction becomes one of the key moments of Oscars 2022

(((Anya Gelernt-Dunkle))) @HaLachmaAnya Mina Kimes @minakimes Youn Yuh-Jung signing before naming Troy Kotsur (who was amazing) saved this whole show, no notes Youn Yuh-Jung signing before naming Troy Kotsur (who was amazing) saved this whole show, no notes Everything about Troy Kotsur’s win— Youn Yuh-Jung signing Kotsur’s name, the audience signing their applause, Yuh-Jung knowing to hold Kotsur’s #Oscar so he could sign his speech, the interpreter getting choked up while translating— was perfect. twitter.com/minakimes/stat… Everything about Troy Kotsur’s win— Youn Yuh-Jung signing Kotsur’s name, the audience signing their applause, Yuh-Jung knowing to hold Kotsur’s #Oscar so he could sign his speech, the interpreter getting choked up while translating— was perfect. twitter.com/minakimes/stat…

As always, there were many memorable moments at the 2022 Oscars, but one of the few iconic moments from the event remains one of inclusivity. Youn Yuh-jung, the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award, was the star presenter for this year’s Best Supporting Actor Award.

Among the five nominees, CODA’s Troy Kotsur won, becoming the first-ever deaf actor to receive an Oscars award. The special night was made even more special with Youn Yuh-jung’s beautiful gesture. The veteran actress read the contents of the envelope, closed it, and signed the name 'Troy Kotsur.'

As some in the audience looked momentarily blank, the CODA actor flashed a big smile when he saw the Minari actress signing him for his monumental win.

Youn Yuh-jung learnt to sign Troy Kotsur’s name so she could sign it to announce his win.



🏼 🏼 It gets better.Youn Yuh-jung learnt to sign Troy Kotsur’s name so she could sign it to announce his win.Then, the whole audience signed their applause. It gets better.Youn Yuh-jung learnt to sign Troy Kotsur’s name so she could sign it to announce his win.Then, the whole audience signed their applause.👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/wv4GUjkRjb

Furthermore, this amazing interaction didn’t stop there. As the CODA actor received the trophy, he looked momentarily confused about where to keep it so that he could sign his acceptance speech. The Minari actress stepped up and took the award, gesturing to him with a wide smile to proceed with his speech.

#Oscars Youn Yuh-jung grabbing the Oscar from Troy Kotsur so he can sign 🥲🥲🥲 Youn Yuh-jung grabbing the Oscar from Troy Kotsur so he can sign 🥲🥲🥲#Oscars https://t.co/sVMiNiafJw

As Troy Kotsur continued signing, Youn Yuh-jung (currently seen in Apple TV+'s Pachinko) stood by his side, listening to him intently. Many also rose to defend the Minari actress, as some claimed she grabbed the trophy by force.

Chanelvomit @chanelvomit_ leave Youn Yuh-jung alone! this moment was immense respect for somebody doing an acceptance speech in sign language (two hands needed), not an attempt at stealing an Oscar as a joke? leave Youn Yuh-jung alone! this moment was immense respect for somebody doing an acceptance speech in sign language (two hands needed), not an attempt at stealing an Oscar as a joke? https://t.co/JGemw2quFh

Fatima Syed @fatimabsyed Everything about Troy Kotsur winning -- from the audience signing their applause to Youn Yuh-jung signing his victory and then holding the Oscar so he could sign his speech -- is the endearing moment I didn't know we needed. I'm 🥹🥹🥹 Everything about Troy Kotsur winning -- from the audience signing their applause to Youn Yuh-jung signing his victory and then holding the Oscar so he could sign his speech -- is the endearing moment I didn't know we needed. I'm 🥹🥹🥹

Troy Kotsur went up against J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog, and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast.

Along with Troy Kotsur’s Best Supporting Actor, CODA emerged victorious by winning the Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay Awards as well.

