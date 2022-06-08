SNSD's Seohyun describes the charming points of her Jinxed At First character 

KBS 2TV’s new drama Jinxed at First shared new stills featuring SNSD’s Seohyun. Jinxed at First can be described as a fantasy romance drama revolving around two people with different destinies. Na In-woo plays Gong Soo-kwang, a poor, unlucky man who has accepted that he is unfortunate in life.

However, life changes when he meets the goddess of fortune, who jumps out to protect him and undo the curse despite being hidden away by a chaebol family.

Seohyun described her character Seul-bi as “interesting” and “curious,” sharing that the character is full of charms, which attracted her to play this character.

SNSD’s Seohyun comments on her new character in the upcoming drama Jinxed At First

Seohyun has been roped in to play the role of Seul-bi, who has the special ability to see the future of any person she touches. Due to her superpowers, Seul Bi is forced to live in captivity, away from everyone's prying eyes.

However, despite the unfair treatment meted out to her, she still radiates positive energy as she daydreams about a happy life. Describing her character as inquisitive. She elaborated further:

“She doesn’t lock herself up, and she has a thirst for the outside world. She has a different perspective of it. Also, she doesn’t hesitate to exchange love.”

Furthermore, she shared that her character radiates warmth and positivity in life, despite the unfair treatment to be meted out to her.

“She’s a character who’s full of curiosity and desire to know everything in the world. She constantly craves the outside world and is the type to take action.”

Seohyun further said that Seul-bi is more curious about the world rather than afraid of it. She’s cheerful, unafraid, curious, has no inhibitions, and is full of charms. Describing Seul-bi’s charms in further detail, she revealed:

“Since Seul Bi has lived in her own world, her only friends are all kinds of organisms and princesses from fairy tales. That’s why she loves all living things, and she has a unique view of the world. She’s a true lover who has no fear or hesitation when it comes to love.”

SNSD’s Seohyun is paired opposite Na In-woo in Jinxed at First

SNSD’s maknae is paired opposite Na In-woo in the upcoming fantasy romance drama. Na In-woo will be playing Seodong Market’s fish seller Gong Soo-kwang, who has a particular jinx and an unfortunate swamp of lousy luck.

He is handsome and skilled at his job, and Gong Soo-kwang lives a wholly transformed life after an unpredictable incident. Although he’s accepted his unfortunate fate, his life changes again when he meets Seul-bi, the goddess of fortune.

Jinxed at First premieres on June 15 at 9:50 pm KST (6.20 pm IST).

