Nam Joo-hyuk’s discussion with former classmate who accused him of bullying fails due to their inability to recount the actual incident

Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang reported on Tuesday, April 25, that actor Nam Joo-hyuk met with his former classmate who had accused him of school bullying to sort out the conflict and come to a truce. However, the two ultimately had different memories and recollections of actual events and thus were unable to come to an agreement on what had happened.

"Nam Joo Hyuk made attempts through discussions, but each party’s memories were vastly different, and thus weren’t able to continue their dialogue."

For the unversed, last year, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor was accused of school violence by one of his classmates, who stated that the actor harassed and tortured him throughout their high school years. The actor’s agency Management SOOP vehemently denied the allegations. He continued working silently amidst the allegations and quietly enlisted in the military on January 31 this year.

Nam Joo-hyuk reportedly wants to seek a resolution on the school violence matter

Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency has repeatedly denied the school violence claims and even the Korean media outlet, Dispatch, conducted its own internal investigation, giving the actor a clean chit. However, it seems like the Start Up actor has taken matters into his own hands as he has set up multiple meetings with the anonymous victim.

Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang stated that Nam Joo-hyuk set up multiple meetings with his former classmate, who had accused him of school bullying, to resolve the issue and call it a truce. The actor has maintained a low profile ever since the controversy and only made public appearances when it was related to his work.

However, because of their different memories and recollections of events, they were not able to come to a conclusion and make peace. It is unclear whether the discussions were done in the presence of a legal team or the presence of his management or none at all.

Additionally, with the actor now serving in the military, it is unclear how these conversations will proceed further and whether Nam Joo-hyuk will find a much-needed resolution in the school violence case looming large on him.

Notably, the actor last shared a post on his personal Instagram, a year back on March 17, 2022. Since then, Nam Joo-hyuk has maintained a studied silence on the personal front and has only communicated via his agency.

However, based on reports by Sports Kyung Hyang, the actor is working steadily behind the scenes to clear his image and resolve any issues and grievances with his former classmate and other alleged school violence victims, to formally close the chapter and start anew in the entertainment industry once he completes his mandatory military service.

The actor wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming drama Vigilante in December 2022, which is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name and penned by Kim Kyu-sam. He will play the role of vigilante Ji Yong, a police university student who captures criminals on the loose every weekend and brings them to justice. Vigilante is slated to air sometime in the second half of this year.

Nam Joo-hyuk’s bullying controversy explained in brief

Nam Joo-hyuk was accused of school bullying by one of his former classmates who claimed that the former was part of a gang that often bullied other classmates by beating them, using bad language, taking their money by force, and more. He was accused of using students as a “bread shuttle,” which is a term used when a bully uses another student to run errands for them, threatening them with dire consequences if they refuse.

Management SOOP immediately issued a statement denying the actor’s involvement in school violence allegations. Additionally, they revealed that they will take legal action against anyone who spreads malicious rumors against the actor. Shortly after this, a few more alleged victims stepped up to narrate their ordeals, taking the school violence controversy to a whole new level.

Korean media outlet Dispatch released a report in which they interviewed Nam Joo-hyuk’s 20 classmates and teachers and recorded their statements. Everyone defended the actor and instead praised him for good conduct.

Nam Joo-hyuk quietly resumed work and completed his pending projects. He enlisted in the military on January 31 this year and was awarded the title of platoon leader at the Nonsan Training Center Graduation Ceremony, which was held today.

