Nam Joo-hyuk's agency confirms he will enlist in the military by December

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency Management SOOP confirmed on Monday, October 17, 2022, that the actor will enlist in the military by December, though no date has been set. The confirmation from the agency read:

“Although he does have to [enlist] in December, the exact date has not been fixed because he has yet to be issued a draft notice.”

The Start Up actor was born in 1994, which makes him 28 years old. According to Korean law, able-bodied Korean men under the age of 30 must enlist for mandatory military service.

However, Nam Joo-hyuk isn’t the only 1994-born Korean celebrity to enlist in the military this year. Song Kang, GOT7’s Jinyoung, EXO’s Kai and Sehun, and Kim Min-gue among others also have to enlist in the military by the end of the year.

Nam's military term is expected to last 18 months.

Nam Joo-hyuk will complete his pending assignments before enlistment

Nam Joo-hyuk is currently busy shooting for his Disney+ series Vigilante. Not only that, the talented actor also has a film release on October 26 titled Remember. The actor plans to enlist in the military after completing his current assignments by mid-November.

Fans of Nam Joo-hyuk have reacted to the news of his military enlistment on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

“Still in denial”, a fan wrote with crying emojis, possibly implying to the fact that the world of Korean entertainment witnessed two major military-related news.

The first confirmation came from Nam Joo-hyuk's agency, and the second from BIG HIT MUSIC, which confirmed BTS' much-debated military enlistment and stated that the members will fulfill their national duties and serve in the military one by one, beginning with the oldest member Jin.

Nam Joo-hyuk is currently promoting his movie Remember, which is all set to hit theaters on October 26. The actor plays In-gyu, a young man in his twenties who works with Pil-joo, an octogenarian with Alzheimer's disease who longs for vengeance against the Japanese for years of occupation of Korea.

In-gyu is a cheerful character who is drawn into Pil-joo's revenge plot. It will be interesting to see how this unlikely pair, who appear to have nothing in common, will become entangled in this intriguing friendship and embark on an insane revenge plot together.

Additionally, he will star as a university student who doubles up as a vigilante Ji-yong in the dramatic adaptation of the Naver webtoon of the same name. His character Ji-yong enrolls in the police academy in order to track down and prosecute his parents' enemies.

His character is critical of the current legal regime and believes that criminals should not be let go easily. He contends that existing laws should be strengthened so that hardened criminals cannot escape.

More about Nam Joo-hyuk

The talented actor has given his fans some enjoyable dramas like Who Are You: School 2015, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start Up, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo amongst others.

The 2022 has been a mixed bag for the actor. He had a huge hit with the coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, which he co-wrote with Kim Tae-ri. The drama was a huge hit with global audiences, earning several awards along the way.

He suffered a personal setback, however, when an anonymous classmate claimed on the internet that the actor was a school bully. Management SOOP denied all of the allegations and stated that strict action would be taken against those spreading malicious information about the actor.

Dispatch then conducted a personal investigation among his former schoolmates and teachers, who attested to Nam Joo-hyuk's good behavior and debunked the ongoing allegations against him.

More news remains awaited from Management SOOP regarding the actor’s enlistment.

