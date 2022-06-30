Nam Joo-hyuk's past remark about 'Start Up' co-star Suzy resurfaces in light of his new controversy

Nam Joo-hyuk might have landed himself in fresh trouble and this time, it was due to his back-handed comments directed at Start Up co-star Suzy!

A behind-the-scenes make-film video was uploaded on December 6, 2020, for the tvN drama Start Up. The video showed the filming of a kiss scene between Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk. The two actors were seen on the rooftop of a building as they got ready to film the kiss scene.

After the first take, the actor casually asked Suzy “What did you eat for lunch?”

A little aback by the sudden question, Suzy replied that she had noodles for lunch. She goes on and asks, “Did I smell like noodles? Why did you ask that?”

Nam Joo-hyuk laughingly clarified that she didn’t smell like Samhap (Korean three combination dish). Meanwhile, Suzy can be seen playfully smacking him, asking, "Why would you ask what I ate right after a kiss scene?"

You can watch the video below:

Netizens allege that Nam Joo-hyuk implied Suzy’s lack of personal hygiene in the recent behind-the-scenes video

The video is quickly becoming one of the most discussed videos amongst Korean netizens, who are dissecting his behavior towards co-star and agency-mate Suzy. A number of netizens have pointed out that the actor was being rude by asking whether Suzy ate Samhap right after the kiss scene as it implied that she smelled.

Many netizens are also stating that the actor was making a back-handed joke about Suzy's hometown, the Jeolla province, by saying she smells like Samhap. Several fans feel that the actor crossed the line with Suzy, who is not only one of the most beloved stars, but also Nam Joo-hyuk’s senior in terms of experience.

Netizens commented that he was crossing the line by openly and rudely embarrassing Suzy in front of the staff and the camera by implying that her breath stinks.

Others, meanwhile, feel that fans are reading too much into his comments. They say that he made the comments in good humor since he and Suzy are not only agency friends but also of the same age.

Check out netizens' reaction below:

Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency has denied the new allegations of school violence levied against the actor

It seems like these school violence allegations aren’t going to leave the Start Up star anytime soon. Management SOOP has denied a new round of school violence allegations against the actor by a second accuser.

On June 28, another news outlet published an interview with a second accuser who attended high school with the actor. The accuser claimed to have been a victim of school violence at the hands of the actor and his clique.

The accuser said that he decided to speak up after the Start Up star denied the school violence allegations and his management sued the previous accuser.

The accuser has alleged that the actor made them run errands, stole their smartphone to to buy paid games and in-game items, and never repaid money.

The accuser also claimed that Nam Joo-hyuk and his gang of bullies would force them to physically fight someone of their choosing. Additionally, the accuser revealed that they chose to remain silent as they did not want to fight the actor and his group of bullies.

That same day, Management SOOP officially denied the new allegations made by the accuser stating:

“We have checked, and they are groundless.”

Nam Joo-hyuk is considering an offer to star in the upcoming drama Vigilante as his next show. Vigilante is based on Kim Kyu Sam's same-named Naver webtoon. His agency revealed:

“Nam Joo Hyuk is positively reviewing the offer to star in Vigilante.”

